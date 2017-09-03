Real estate transactions: Sept. 4, 2017

$2,575,000 B Bakker LLC, H Bakker LLC to Yellowfin Yachts LLC; Blk 25 Oneco Park; Aug. 24.
$1,620,000 Campisi Salvador V Jr to Lepore Michael R Jr, Lepore Tina M; Lot 41 Bimini Bay Estates; Aug. 24.
$1,328,000 Lillibridge E Michael to Cammarata Michael Taylor; Lot 4 Blk A Gulf View; Aug. 23.
$1,180,000 Agnelli Frank G to Pifer David Anthony, Pifer Kimberly Margaret; Lot 19 Blk 1 Anna Maria Beach; Aug. 24.
$1,090,000 Rock Oil Company to Cap Investment Properties Iii LLC; Pt 10-35-17; Aug. 22.
$950,000 Krumholz Cheryl S, Krumholz Richard A to Lansberg Mary, Lansberg Reece; 0; Aug. 25.
$725,000 Auman Patricia, Patricia Auman Trust to Blair Camille, Blair Daniel L Jr; Lot 2 Blk N Bay Palms Addition; Aug. 24.
$721,300 Sd Cce LLC to Delfabro Craig, Delfabro Deanna; Lot 139 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 21.
$652,800 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Doucet Peter, Roy Doucet Louise; Lot 252 Del Webb; Aug. 23.
$632,000 Cirigliano Rashelle A, Cirigliano Thomas J to Schuknecht Ann E, Schuknecht Richard E; Lot 330 Preserve at Panther Ridge; Aug. 24.
$562,500 Glassman Jerome, Glassman Sharon to Graham Jolynn, Graham Keith A; Lot 73 Sleepy Lagoon Park No 2; Aug. 25.
$555,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Trenkmann Brett H, Trenkmann Renee J; Lot 78 Lakewood National Golf Club; Aug. 24.
$535,000 Shabnam Ravadgar LLC to Total Gastroenterology Pa; Ranch Lake Plaza Unit 2; Aug. 23.
$530,456 Wci Communities LLC to Pace Daniel J, Pace Family Revocable Trust, Pace Sharon K; Lot 22 Blk M Tidewater Preserve; Aug. 24.
$529,500 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Joseph F Mcauliffe Trust, Mcauliffe Joseph F; Lot 237 Del Webb; Aug. 25.
$529,200 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Dennis Robert Patrick, Dennis Steffanie; Lot 270 Greyhawk Landing West; Aug. 24.
$527,000 Tullos Billy G, Tullos Nancy N to Seymour Sigrid Poppe; Lot A 9 Rosedale Highlands; Aug. 24.
$520,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Mccracken Kathleen Kennedy, Mccracken Keith Bartlett; Lot 150 Lakewood National Golf Club; Aug. 22.
$517,000 Divosta Homes L P to Feder Elan Micah, Feder Francie Helen Bier; Lot 171 Mallory Park; Aug. 23.
$515,000 Haddock Rafael, Rafael Haddock Revocable Trust, Wright Haddock Catherine to Reinfeldt Lee Ann, Reinfeldt Stephen; Lot 21 Misty Oaks; Aug. 23.
$503,600 Divosta Homes LP to Hrynkiw Dawn L, Hrynkiw Jason; Lot 81 Mallory Park; Aug. 22.
$497,000 Morton Noel Orear, Morton Thomas H to Toland Albert C Jr, Toland Dolores M; Lot 9 Blk C Tidewater Preserve; Aug. 25.
$495,000 Central Park Lifestyles LLC to Moffa David, Moffa Rosemarie; Lot 78 Central Park; Aug. 24.
$492,000 Fiumara Edgardo A, Fiumara Silvia C to Bancroft Cassidy Lynn, Bancroft Teak; Lot 30 Blk B Pine Meadow; Aug. 22.
$490,000 Activum LLC to Jones Don L; Lot 7 Silver Leaf; Aug. 24.
$480,000 Slv Ii Cce Venture LP to Sd Cce LLC; Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 24.
$480,000 Slv Ii Cce Venture LP to Sd Cce LLC; Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 24.
$473,500 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Romagnola James A, Romagnola Kelly E; Lot 95 Serenity Creek; Aug. 22.
$472,000 Maul Laurel, Maul Richard A to Leffler Timothy P; Sanddollar Longbeach Unit 23; Aug. 25.
$471,615 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Stamm Bruce J, Stamm Fances T; Lot 104 Del Webb; Aug. 22.
$465,000 Franklin Marie to 421 Spring LLC; Lot 25 Blk 4 Anna Maria Beach; Aug. 25.
$439,000 Maier Matthew G, Ziv Karen to Mominee Daniel, Mominee Shari; 0; Aug. 23.
$431,800 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Treen Mary Beth; Lot 303 Greyhawk Landing West; Aug. 24.
$430,000 Marsh Gary E, Marsh Jane S, Marsh Living Trust to Nolan Edwin J, Nolan Joan Renne; Lot 254 River Wilderness; Aug. 23.
$426,500 D R Horton Inc to Phan Tuan Van, Van Phan Tuan; Lot 80 Rye Wilderness Estates; Aug. 22.
$423,000 Addison Barbara J, Gill Stephen H to Kern David Andrew, Kern Summer Halsey; Lot 91 Tidewater Preserve; Aug. 24.
$400,950 James E Maher Revocable Living Trust, Keil Sharon, Klump Donald Timothy, Maher James E Revocable Living Trust to Pearson G Allen, Willow; Pt 10-34-17; Aug. 23.
$400,300 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Rath Anne, Rath Kenneth; Lot 60 Del Webb; Aug. 25.
$378,862 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Allerton Ninfa, Rattigan John J; Lot 5 Woodland Trace; Aug. 23.
$375,000 Cleirbaut Lawrence, Nichols Bobby L to 59 Holdings LLC; Blk E Patrison; Aug. 22.
$375,000 D R Horton Inc to Caceres Vanessa; Lot 55 Legends Bay; Aug. 23.
$375,000 D R Horton Inc to Crespo Yamile Garrido, Ellers Bernice E Jr; Lot 53 Legends Bay; Aug. 22.
$370,800 Divosta Homes LP to Greene Brittany, Yarger Thomas; Lot 22 Mallory Park; Aug. 23.
$366,500 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Tullio Lucy M, Tullio Thomas; Lot 55 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 21.
$352,000 Kinal Albert, Kinal Susan M to Lank Sonia Maria; Lot 334 Heritage Harbour; Aug. 23.
$345,000 Sugent James P to Monaghan Janice L, Monaghan Mark; Lot 4255 Heritage Harbour; Aug. 23.
$335,000 Torok Leslie K, Torok Richard E to Francis Bean Holding LLC; Lot 116 Soleil West; Aug. 23.
$330,000 Clarke Carolyn, Clarke Trevor A to Lansing Peter, Lansing Scott; Lot 5 Blk L Glenn Lakes; Aug. 25.
$326,584 Provident National Property Group LLC to Greel Sharon A; Lot 43 Woodbrook; Aug. 24.
$324,780 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Slivon Joshua J, Slivon Michelle L; Lot 18 Harrison Ranch; Aug. 24.
$323,671 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Schloer Brett; Lot 32 Eagle Trace; Aug. 24.
$320,000 Horwitz Karl, Karl Horwitz Trust to Salisbury Edward Charles, Salisbury Victoria Nina; Sutton Place Unit T 24; Aug. 23.
$315,000 Mcelroy Leah H, Roberts Kenneth W to Mills Linda Pauline Martin, Mills Todd David; Lot 655 Braden Woods; Aug. 23.
$313,000 Servetz Felicia N, Servetz Joel to Byrd Karen K, Byrd Wayne M; Lot 5 Blk H Chaparral Ii; Aug. 23.
$310,000 Florida Owners Store LLC to Hott Karen, Minteer Randall; Lot 18 Blk A Bay Lake Estates; Aug. 24.
$310,000 Peters David A to Monahan Brendan, Monahan Jill; Lot 202 Country Creek; Aug. 23.
$309,300 University Village LLC to Meier Monika; Lot 165 University Village; Aug. 24.
$305,500 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Campbell Jane E; Lot 277 Del Webb; Aug. 22.
$302,900 Bank Of America, Lin George T to Equity Trust Company, Ingorvaia Angelo, Ira Account Z029889; Lot 13 Blk A El Conquistador Village 2014 Ca 003937; Aug. 25.
$300,000 Mccormick Drive LLC to Curry Duncombe Jennifer, Duncombe Adrian, Duncombe Jennifer Curry, Duncombe Living Trust; Lot 175 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; Aug. 24.
$299,000 D and E Rentals and Construction Ltd to Buckwalter Cher, Buckwalter Kenneth D; Lot 193 River Place; Aug. 22.
$296,000 Rucker Nubia F to Johnson Mark, Leider Carolyn; Lot 112 Garden Lakes Estates; Aug. 23.
$295,000 Haski Michel, Haski Sylvie to Caracciola John, Caracciola Rosalba Derosa; Coach Homes Iv at River Strand Unit 8003; Aug. 21.
$292,500 Proctor Rebecca J to Farrara Matthew J; Lot 33 Silverlake; Aug. 24.
$290,000 Isenhour Elizabeth J to Julian Malcolm A, Lopo Ana G; Lot 111 Rivers Edge; Aug. 23.
$290,000 Rubin Deborah L to Cahueque Doris P, Cahueque Godoy Oliverio Estuar; Miramar Links at Lakewood Ranch Unit 10; Aug. 23.
$290,000 Tragnitz Family Trust, Tragnitz Jutta R to Crosby Edward L, Crosby Keely W, Wyatt Diana E; Lot 38 Rosedale 2; Aug. 22.
$290,000 Verica Stephen to Wiegand Cheryl A, Wiegand Russ; Lot 95 Quail Run; Aug. 25.
$287,486 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Tateosian Mark G, Tateosian Sarah R; Lot 75 Ridge at Crossing Creek; Aug. 23.
$281,411 Pgci Iv LLC to Vo Thomas P; Lot 52 Silverleaf; Aug. 24.
$279,990 D R Horton Inc to Anthony C Baldo Trust Agreement, Baldo Anthony C; Lot 466 Del Tierra; Aug. 22.
$277,313 Pgci Iv LLC to Lalli Tiffaney, Lalli Timothy; Lot 275 Silverleaf; Aug. 24.
$276,900 West Brett A, West Caitlin L to Corielan John K; Lot 363 Harrison Ranch; Aug. 24.
$275,100 Arlp Trust 4, Busard Gillian S, Christiana Trust, Doll Michael, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society; Blk 3 Longbeach 2012 Ca 004790; Aug. 22.
$275,000 D R Horton Inc to Property Owner 3 LLC; Lot 460 Del Tierra; Aug. 22.
$275,000 Texter Merry E to Manzella Ann, Manzella Michael, Manzella Vincent; Lot 38 Palm Aire at Sarasota; Aug. 23.
$273,342 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Wilson Anne N, Wilson Van C; Lot 188 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Aug. 24.
$270,000 D R Horton Inc to Tinoco Viviana Mera; Lot 385 Del Tierra; Aug. 23.
$269,990 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Thornhill Larry Eugene Ii, Thornhill Tiffany A; Lot 282 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 23.
$268,000 Salisbury Edward, Salisbury Victoria to Clay Evelyn M, Clay Martyn R; Sutton Place Unit 105; Aug. 23.
$268,000 Schachter Paula to Novak Ashley B; Lot 210 Briarwood; Aug. 25.
$262,000 Caron Jacques J, Jacques J Caron Living Trust to Degel Rebecca; Lot 14 Summerfield Village; Aug. 24.
$260,000 Cervantes Heidi E, Cervantes Rudolph John to Mansi Analie D, Mansi Frank; Lot 3052 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour; Aug. 23.
$260,000 Diem Beverly A, Diem Darrin to Maryott Andrew P, Maryott Tierney A; Lot 27 Flagstone Acres; Aug. 24.
$260,000 Pare Denise E, Pare Gerald A to Linda A Swenson Revocable Living Trust, Sauer Douglas, Sauer Family Trust, Swenson Linda A; Perico Island Unit 113; Aug. 24.
$260,000 Sigleo Helene J, Whitt Deborah L, Whitt Michael to Dehaan Ashley D, Dehaan Robert G; Lot 4 Waterford; Aug. 21.
$259,900 Taylor David, Taylor Linda Wentz, Wentz Linda to Arnish Lora J; Lot 40 Silverlake; Aug. 23.
$257,000 Mcginnis David A, Mcginnis Kimberly A to Dewitt Jan, Dewitt Joseph K; Lot 103 Forest Creek; Aug. 21.
$256,000 Moriarty Kristen to Morelli Christopher; Lot 47 Manatee Oaks Iib; Aug. 23.
$255,990 D R Horton Inc to Mcclune Austin, Mcclune Joelle; Lot 443 Del Tierra; Aug. 24.
$255,400 J A Winston LLC to Agnew Sonia M, Agnew Wesley K; Lot 93 Harbor Woods; Aug. 25.
$253,900 Monaghan Janice L, Monaghan Mark to Dudzek Joshua Mark, Dudzek Nicole Anne Katerina; Lot 68 Fosters Creek; Aug. 23.
$253,800 Boucher Michael R, Grant Ross, Internal Revenue Service, Love Jacqueline, United States Department Of Treasury to Homebridge Financial Services Inc; Blk B Bay Way Park 2016 Ca 002318; Aug. 25.
$251,000 Schneider John A to Snyder Gerald L, Westfall Valerie R; Lot 117 Regal Oaks; Aug. 25.
$250,000 Luneau Rebecca L, Luneau Rebecca Leigh to Fleming Edward, Fleming Mary K; Sagamore Estates; Aug. 25.
$250,000 Palm Pelican Inc to Hocket Tony, Hockett Anthony J; Lot 5 Blk C Town and Country Estates; Aug. 23.
$250,000 Watson Kelly M, Watson Robert M to Floyd Chelsea N, Foy Robert B; Lot 46 Gates Creek; Aug. 23.
$248,500 Williams Barbara A, Williams Richard H to Asker Brian J, Asker Karin M; Lot 65 Regal Oaks; Aug. 25.
$245,000 France Jodi D Hughes to Affeldt Lucinda J, Affeldt Thomas; Lot 29 Belair; Aug. 24.
$245,000 Johnson Drew R, Johnson Gregory W, Johnson Kelly Ann to Jones Jerome, Jones Josie; Lot 80 Gillette Grove; Aug. 22.
$242,450 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Brown Gwenn S, Brown Ronald S; Lot 228 Willow Walk; Aug. 25.
$242,000 Rollo Enterprises LLC to Barbieri Kristin M, Orchard James J Jr; Lot 2 T B Gallups; Aug. 25.
$241,500 Detwiler Asher Erving, Detwiler Tamika Allen to Ih6 Property Florida L P; Lot 71 Sheffield Glenn; Aug. 24.
$240,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Book Dyrhaug Bonnie, Dyrhaug James; Veranda I Unit 206; Aug. 24.
$240,000 Offerpad Spvborrower8 LLC to Overby Daniel J, Overby Heather M; Lot 19 Blk M Kingsfield; Aug. 23.
$240,000 Southeast Property Acquisitions LLC to Rainey Kimberly; Blk 21 Whitfield Estates; Aug. 25.
$239,900 Passon Christopher, Passon Concetta to Garcia Marisol, Garcia Victor; Lot 134 Oakhurst Revised Portion; Aug. 24.
$234,900 Duggan Michael R to Slayton Charlotte Y, Slayton Kenny W; Lot 21 Blk A Country Club Heights; Aug. 23.
$234,900 Fortson Homes LLC to Koolnan Cummings Cynthia M; Lot 24 Blk B Whitfield Country Club Heights; Aug. 25.
$231,500 Patten Chris W, Patten Jennifer P to Skipper Everett W, Skipper Leslie D; Lot 21 Deer Run at Palm View; Aug. 23.
$231,000 Wells Andrew, Wells Jodi to Property Owner 3 LLC; Lot 4 Blk K 1 Riverdale; Aug. 22.
$230,000 Dressel Bruce L, Dressel Cheryl A to Cordero Julio, Negron Giraida; Lot 30 Blk A Bidwell Heights; Aug. 23.
$229,900 Crosby Jennifer Lee, Woodward Jennifer to Ross Michael, Ross Sandy; Pt 20-34-19; Aug. 23.
$229,499 Lennar Homes LLC to Mesaros Glen J, Mesaros Nancy L; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 123; Aug. 23.
$226,300 Steven Doris E, Steven James B to Radakovitz Thomas D; Lot 77 Cordova Lakes; Aug. 23.
$225,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Goller Denise, Goller Donald J; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 124; Aug. 23.
$220,600 Caliber Home Loans Inc, Doran Rebecca Ann Jude, Lewis Gregory J, Lewis Rebecca, Sheffield Glenn Homeowners Association Inc to Breckenridge Property Fund 2016 LLC; Lot 33 Sheffield Glenn 2014 Ca 005830; Aug. 25.
$219,284 Lennar Homes LLC to Michael V Oshel Trust, Oshel Michael V Trust; Veranda I Unit 113; Aug. 23.
$219,000 Shadduck Catherine to Gutzler Michael H, Lane Susan E; Lot 19 Peridia Isle; Aug. 23.
$215,000 Smidlein Timothy to Cattrell Maureen, Cattrell Terry L; Lot 3113 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour; Aug. 24.
$210,000 Konters Victor M to Oneil Kathleen A; Pt 4-35-22; Aug. 24.
$205,000 Bongiorno Matthew Brian to Cardenas Mariann; Lot 27 Blk A Braden River Lakes; Aug. 23.
$205,000 Edwards Wayne to Klima Matthew T; Palmetto Point; Aug. 23.
$200,000 Cullen Deborah Kate, Cullen Joshua Lee to Rexter Armin, Smolik Gerold; Lot 26 Blk A Sandpointe; Aug. 24.
$198,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Geng Chang; Terrace I at Lakewood National Unit 128; Aug. 24.
$198,249 Lennar Homes LLC to Giannini Antonio; Terrace I at Lakewood National Unit 111; Aug. 22.
$197,700 Huynh Binh, Huynh Jennifer to Bollotino Frank G, Bollotino Gale B, Huynh Binh K, Huynh Jennifer; Lot 2068 Twin Rivers; Aug. 21.
$197,000 Scott James W to Schachter Paula; Lot 21 Peridia; Aug. 24.
$195,000 Cain Bragg Joyce A to Rutledge Barbra A, Rutledge Jonas A; Lot 9 Blk B College Heights; Aug. 23.
$194,000 Caceres Vanessa R to Sturts Reginald W; Palma Sola Trace Unit 389; Aug. 24.
$193,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Lehman Kevin Christopher, Lehman Patricia; Terrace I at Lakewood National Unit 126; Aug. 23.
$192,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Brown Michael Anthony, Kelley Denise; Terrace I at Lakewood National Unit 123; Aug. 23.
$188,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Wang Xiaoxiao; Terrace I at Lakewood National Unit 136; Aug. 23.
$188,199 Lennar Homes LLC to Rsss Enterprises LLC; Terrace I at Lakewood National Unit 133; Aug. 23.
$188,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Damore Margaret N, Margaret N Damore Trust; Terrace I at Lakewood National Unit 122; Aug. 22.
$186,000 F Peter Kottra and Joyce M Kottra Trust, Kottra F Peter, Kottra Joyce M to Fields Milo H Iii, Fields Sharla K; Bay Estates North Unit 30; Aug. 23.
$185,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Rsss Enterprises LLC; Terrace I at Lakewood National Unit 132; Aug. 23.
$185,000 Greenberg Barbara Maria, Palaw LLC to Alcime Charitable, Alcime Rose H; Lot 1 Blk C Citrus Meadows; Aug. 23.
$185,000 Russell Jonathan, Russell Michelle Marie to Nguyen Son; Lot 8 Bayou Estates North; Aug. 23.
$181,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Thaxton Carol Ann, Thaxton Lee Ray; Terrace I at Lakewood National Unit 113; Aug. 22.
$181,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Thaxton Carol Ann, Thaxton Lee Ray; Terrace I at Lakewood National Unit 112; Aug. 22.
$180,000 Colbert Dick A, Colbert Elaine M to Wilson Earl G, Wilson Kelley A; Lot 1 Blk E Bayshore Gardens; Aug. 24.
$178,900 Bornot Elda G, Gordon Gerald B to Lehto Ashley A, Lehto Scott W; Lot 19 Blk A Bayshore Gardens; Aug. 23.
$178,500 Hillyard Hannah, Myers George, Myers Hannah to Quinn Brandon, Quinn Megan; Lot 22 Blk 4 Seminole Park; Aug. 21.
$178,500 Proudian Robert to Lewis Nancy, Lewis Richard; Lot 7 Blk J Tangelo Park; Aug. 21.
$177,500 Lowe Garland Maria to Pace James A Jr; Terrace I at River Strand Unit 1713; Aug. 24.
$177,500 Macreed Investments LLC to Roca Osvaldo Arango; Lot 7 Weedy Acres; Aug. 24.
$174,230 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Lafollette James Calvert; Lot 109 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 23.
$174,000 Hamilton Brent L, Hamilton Brittany to Rodriguez Sandra, Rodriguez Sevastian E; Lot 7 Seminole Heights; Aug. 21.
$174,000 Klein Cathy A, Klein Michael S to Mcgrath Patrick, Stark Christine; Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 383; Aug. 23.
$172,500 Baldwin Joanne G to Dine Erika; River Oaks Apartments Unit 103 A; Aug. 25.
$170,000 Berger Patricia L, Patricia L Berger Revocable Trust to Greer Bridget Johnson, Greer Thomas Allen; Vizcaya Unit 705; Aug. 23.
$170,000 Holcomb John, Holcomb Lori to Irvine Amy E, Irvine Brent L; Lot 610 Copperstone; Aug. 24.
$167,000 Hawkeye Holdings LLC to Bahnsen Oliver, Hines Elizabeth; Lot 17 Blk 2 Casa Del Sol; Aug. 24.
$166,000 Flannery James R, Flannery Paul D to Yawn Dana Marie; Lot 2 Chamness Park; Aug. 23.
$160,200 Bank Of New York, Bank Of New York Mellon, Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Structured Asset Mortgage Investments Ii Trust 2006 Ar8 to Breckenridge Property Fund 2016 LLC; Lot 10 Blk 2 Golf Club Gardens; Aug. 22.
$160,000 Seconndi Alexander, Seconndi Linda to Reichert Lorraine, Reichert Mark; Fairway Trace at Peridia Ii Unit 201; Aug. 24.
$159,000 Forrester Joy L, Joy L Forrester Declaration Of Trust to Obert Warren Iii; Lot 14 Blk 3 Garden Heights; Aug. 22.
$159,000 Martell Ortiz Laura, Ortiz Justino to Velasco Valentina; Pt 6-35-18; Aug. 23.
$158,346 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Russo Augustus S, Russo Donna L; Lot 35 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 23.
$158,000 Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust 2015 2, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Cibischino Tracy; Shoreline Terraces Iv at Perico Bay Club Unit 922; Aug. 24.
$157,500 Ferrante Dana Elaine, Ferrante John Nicholas to Mandy LLC; Lot 8 Blk 10 Whitfield Country Club Estates; Aug. 25.
$153,900 Rinehart Homes LLC to Leggiero Teresa, Sarmanian Steven; Lot 47 Cortez Landings; Aug. 24.
$152,500 Chafin Donna, Chafin Harold E, Kuenhold Kenneth, Kuenhold Sandra Kay to Maleske Rachel S; Palmetto Point; Aug. 23.
$150,000 G and M Properties and Investments LLC to Safari One Asset Company LLC; Lot 38 Washington Park; Aug. 22.
$147,500 Blake Eric to Elkins Brittany H, Elkins Kevan T; Greenbrook Walk Unit 105; Aug. 23.
$145,900 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Resort Sixty Six; Aug. 23.
$145,000 Campbell Valerie L to Stutz Cecelia A, Stutz William G; Lot 6 Blk K Kirkhaven; Aug. 21.
$140,000 Bates James Dave, Bates Mary Frances to Parks James E; Orange Grove Park; Aug. 24.
$140,000 Owens Cathy A to Lorenzetti Carl, Lorenzetti Regina; Lot 7 Blk D Cape Vista; Aug. 24.
$138,000 Gickas Marilyn R, Gickas Peter J to Klocksin James; Casco Dorado Unit 34 A; Aug. 23.
$135,000 Borbidge Frank A to Brice Arthur, Brice Sarah; Pt 34-33-17; Aug. 23.
$135,000 Zimmerman Marvin A to Cherry Brian; Lot 6 Blk N Sandpointe; Aug. 24.
$134,000 Booth Len A to Curtin Diane, Curtin Mark R, Mark R Curtin and Diane Curtin Trust; Serenata Sarasota Unit 202; Aug. 24.
$131,500 Asset Mortgage Investments Ii Inc, Bear Stearns Arm Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2005 12, U S Bank National Association to Hayes Melanie, Petty Eric; Village at Townpark Unit 201; Aug. 24.
$130,000 Lb and 2 L L C to Alvarez Claudia Paola Deleon, Castro Mauricio Alexander Calles; Washington Park; Aug. 24.
$127,000 Manatee River LLC to Jericha Josef; Mirror Lake Unit 4063; Aug. 25.
$125,000 Pillsworth Mary R, Pillsworth Rose Marie Living Trust, Rose Marie Pillsworth Living Trust to Good Deeds 5400 LLC; Morton Village Unit 15 F; Aug. 24.
$120,200 Homebanc Mortgage Trust 2006 1, U S Bank National Association to Lfi Holding Group LLC; Lot 15 Blk B Southwood Village; Aug. 22.
$119,750 Jones Brenda R to Lucchini Richard M; Cortez Villas Unit 3; Aug. 21.
$115,577 Van Ostenbridge Aaron, Van Ostenbridge Edith Force to Van Ostenbridge Aaron, Van Ostenbridge Edith Force; Shorelands; Aug. 23.
$115,000 Wagner James A to Bryant Patrick G; Terra Ceia Club Unit 403; Aug. 24.
$113,000 Marangos Mihail, Marangos Zambia to Primus Donna P; Morton Village Unit L 3; Aug. 24.
$107,500 Kirkness Linda, Kirkness Nigel to Woods Josephine Linda, Woods Ralph; Terraces 2 Of Tara Unit 103; Aug. 21.
$99,999 Shelby Anthony, Shelby Kristy to Silva Elizabeth, Silva Philip; Lot 7169 Mill Creek; Aug. 24.
$97,500 Fisher Mary, Fisher Mary H, Stiel Sharon to Findley Kathryn, Martin Miguel Montero; Morningside Unit 222; Aug. 23.
$95,500 Schindel Linda, Schindel Timothy to Peters Barry H, Peters Karen Jean; Lagoon I at Tidewater Preserve Unit B; Aug. 23.
$95,000 Jones Gerald L to Domingues Guicela Peres, Lopez Morales Osmar Gilberto; Bradley Place; Aug. 24.
$92,500 Kaa Fidu Inc, Trust No 6712 to Forti Roland F; Huntington Woods Unit A; Aug. 22.
$91,000 Holloway Leigh E, Holloway Steven C to Datesh Samuel G; Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 704; Aug. 25.
$89,000 Delta Transactions LLC to Waterfall Capital Group LLC; Pattens; Aug. 22.
$87,200 Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, Residential Accredit Loan Inc Mortgage Asset Backed Pass Through Certificates Series 2006 Q09 to Delta Transactions LLC; Pattens; Aug. 22.
$86,000 Bt Partners LLC to About Time Properties LLC; Lot 271 Gilley and Pattens Third Addition to Edgewood; Aug. 21.
$80,000 Cypress Creek Estates Inc to Adams Frederick L, Pardue Danielle A; Lot 2 Blk A Cypress Creek Estates; Aug. 24.
$78,500 Wagner Paula to Counterman Peggy L; Parkway Villas Unit 6; Aug. 23.
$73,000 Dale and Marjorie Meinhold Revocable Living Trust, Meinhold Dale Revocable Living Trust, Meinhold Marjorie Revocable Living Trust, Pickard Constance to Kreklow Lori M; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 277; Aug. 23.
$67,000 White Robert L, White Virginia L to Collings Constance Y, Turner Amy L; El Rancho Village Unit C 39; Aug. 23.
$65,000 Edwards Wreatha to Kinn Duane J, Kinn Preston; Lot 15 Phillips Country Estates; Aug. 24.
$64,500 Chapman John D, Chapman Sandra K to Nelson Denise, Nelson Richard; Lot 13 Blk 8 Barrington Ridge; Aug. 23.
$60,000 Stefaniak James to Archers Bay Point LLC; Lot 8 Blk 3 Tradewinds; Aug. 23.
$58,500 Beenen Erroll, Beenen Robert to Pruis Maria J, Pruis Melvin J; Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 315; Aug. 25.
$57,000 Kilmer Benjamin A, Kilmer Philip J to Adams Patricia S; Fourth Bayshore Unit E 23; Aug. 23.
$55,500 Francis Christine M, Francis James J to Dillon John, Zambrano Ramona; Villager Apartments Unit 64; Aug. 23.
$53,000 Reilly Edward, Reilly Katherine to Linda Louise Michalidis Ira Account No 1119324, Michalidis Linda Louise Ira Account No 1119324, New Direction Ira Inc; Burgundy Unit Two Unit 437; Aug. 24.
$52,000 Vanvranken Beth A, Vanvranken John K Iii to Vanvranken John K Iii; Lot 57 Blk 6 Braden Woods; Aug. 24.
$50,000 Hernandez Antonio, Hernandez Antonio F to Bank Of America; Pt 1-34-17 2015 Ca 005437; Aug. 25.
$48,100 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort; Aug. 24.
$42,500 Real Freedom Properties Inc to Jmb Analytics LLC; Lot 13 Blk H Braden Manor; Aug. 24.
$42,000 Ashley Richard H, Ashley Valerie J to Laroche Susan L; Bayshore Gardens Unit G 5; Aug. 23.
$40,000 Thomson Duanne to Anasis Athanasias M; Fourth Bayshore Unit L 7; Aug. 22.
$34,000 Pearlman Myrna Larson to Shaftic Edward L, Shaftic Marci J; Fair Lane Acres; Aug. 24.
$31,000 Westwinds Village Inc to Ojala Patricia D, Patricia D Ojala Trust; Westwinds Village Unit T 3; Aug. 21.
$31,000 Westwinds Village Inc to Hoyt Catherine, Seiler Joan A; Westwinds Village Unit V 3; Aug. 23.
$31,000 Westwinds Village Inc to Palumbo Jeffrey R; Westwinds Village Unit T 6; Aug. 21.
$30,000 Fronk Michael P to Haaf Edward Ten, Haat Cindy Ten, Ten Haaf Cindy, Ten Haaf Edward; Holmes Beach Development; Aug. 21.
$30,000 Fronk Michael P to Haaf Cindy Ten, Haaf Edward Ten; Holmes Beach Development; Aug. 21.
$29,000 Adams Rory M to Blake Cynthia A; Pomello Park; Aug. 22.
