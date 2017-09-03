Names and faces: Sept. 4, 2017

David Wyant, a business law attorney with the full-service business law firm Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP, was named the announced for the 2017 World Rowing Championships, which will be held from Sept. 23-Oct. 1 at Nathan Benderson Park. Wyant has been announcing regattas at Benderson Park for more than five years. This year’s event marks the first time since 1994 in Indianapolis that the World Rowing Championships will be held in the United States.
Jocene Henderson was appointed director of veterans services for the Jewish Family & Children’s Service of the Suncoast. She will oversee and work to expand supportive services for homeless and at-risk veterans in six counties. A retired Army sergeant major with more than 30 years of military experience, Henderson spent the previous nine years with a veterans outreach center in Rochester, N.Y. She also co-authored “Coming Home to Caring Communities: A Blueprint for Serving Veterans & Families,” published in 2012.
Dawn Atkinson, an agent in Wagner Realty’s Lakewood Ranch office, was awarded the At Home with Diversity certification from the National Association of Realtors. Atkinson joins 25,000 other real estate professionals in North America who have earned the certification after completing a course addressing topics of diversity, fair housing and business planning development.
Laurel Corriveau was named director of client relations for the Otto Group at HighTower’s Sarasota and Vail, Colo., offices. Corriveau has nearly 30 years of professional services business development and marketing experience. Her areas of focus include ensuring that The Otto Group delivers concierge level relationship management to its family of clients, new client and adviser transition, and leading marketing and communication efforts in support of expanding the team’s client base.
Beth Bush was named the vice president of philanthropy for the All-Star Children’s Foundation, an organization with the goal of providing state-of-the-art treatment and childhood trauma on its Sarasota campus. With more than 25 years of experience in nonprofit management, she has managed budgets that ranged from $100,000 to $15 million, supervised more than 15 staff members and was responsible for fundraising, volunteer recruitment and retention, marketing, special events and community engagements, among other activities.
Mark Black (general manager), Tim Reynolds (comfort specialist) and Charlie Erritt (commercial estimator) will help lead the continued expansion into Manatee and Sarasota counties by Conditioned Air Company of Naples, LLC. Founded in 1962, the firm has more than 340 employees in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties.
