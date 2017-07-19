L.A. Fitness plans major center at The Green at Lakewood Ranch

L.A. Fitness will join natural foods grocer Earth Fare as one of two major anchors within The Green at Lakewood Ranch, a new 525,000-square-foot, mixed-use development.
Tavistock Development Company, a diversified real estate firm based in Orlando, announced Wednesday that L.A. Fitness will lease 34,000 square feet within the development at the northeast corner of State Road 70 and Lakewood Ranch Boulevard.
L.A. Fitness is expected to open by summer of 2018.
“A high-quality fitness center is an ideal ingredient to creating vibrant, mixed-use projects,” Skipper Peek, senior vice president of commercial development for Tavistock, said in a press release. “We believe L.A. Fitness is best-in-class and a great addition to The Green and the planned 4 million square feet of nearby office and biotech space.”
The Green at Lakewood Ranch is located within the CORE project area — Collaboration Opportunities for Research and Exploration, a biotech business campus being promoted as a site for national life sciences and health care companies.
We believe L.A. Fitness is best-in-class and a great addition to The Green and the planned 4 million square feet of nearby office and biotech space.
Skipper Peek, senior vice president of commercial development for Tavistock
“At L.A. Fitness we have found around the country that having access to a high-quality fitness center can be a part of a decision to locate into a new community and is also a great place for residents to meet each other,” Bill Horner, senior vice president/chief real estate officer of L.A. Fitness, said in a press release.
“We also know convenience is an important component of one’s ability to stay with an exercise program. The location of this club in The Green at SR70 and Lakewood Ranch Boulevard is simply perfect to maximize all these reasons to join a club,” Horner said.
The Green at Lakewood Ranch will feature more than two dozen high quality shops and restaurants ranging from iconic national brands to local concepts within 150,000 square feet of retail, office and restaurant spaces and 304 luxury residences. Site work began in May and is projected to open in the first quarter of 2018.
Tavistock is in negotiations with several other potential tenants, said Jessi Blakley, director of communications and public relations for Tavistock. “Several others are close to being finalized. We expect that to be announced fairly soon.”
Kirk Boylston, president of LWR Commercial, welcomed the news of the L.A. Fitness for The Green at Lakewood Ranch.
“This area of the CORE project was master-planned as the mixed-use amenity piece to provide retail, restaurant and housing amenities, and a health club the caliber of L.A. Fitness is a perfect match for the character and quality of the CORE and a great addition to Lakewood Ranch,” Boylston said.
L.A. Fitness was represented by John Kalamaras of RealSource Partners and JR Dupell of The Shopping Center Group.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
Comments