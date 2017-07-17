More Videos

  • President Trump proclaims July 17 "Made in America" Day

    President Donald Trump proclaimed Monday "Made in America" Day during an event at the White House, which featured products from the 50 states.

President Donald Trump proclaimed Monday "Made in America" Day during an event at the White House, which featured products from the 50 states.
President Donald Trump proclaimed Monday "Made in America" Day during an event at the White House, which featured products from the 50 states.

Business

Tervis Tumbler represents Florida on Trump’s ‘Made in America’ Day

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

July 17, 2017 2:56 PM

A local company represented the state of Florida at the White House on Monday, deemed “Made in America” Day by President Donald Trump.

Tervis Tumbler Co., the hardy drinkware manufactured out of North Venice, was chosen as Florida’s Made in America product, according to a press release. The company’s president, Rogan Donelly, was in the East Room of the White House showing off America-themed products.

“It’s an honor to represent the 700 employees who design, decorate and build Tervis drinkware with American hands and values,” Donelly said in a press release.

President Trump spoke at the event, and in attendance were Vice President Mike Pence, Cabinet secretaries, members of Congress and the president’s senior staff. Trump also proclaimed this week “Made in America” Week.

When Trump took a stroll around the product’s tables, he stopped at a Stetson Hats station. As he put on the Texan cowboy hat, the crowd swiftly applauded.

Among the products chosen from the 50 states were Cheerwine from North Carolina, Chick Fil A from Georgia, Gibson Guitars from Tennessee and Steinway pianos from New York.

“We want to build, create and grow more products in our country using American labor, American goods and American grit,” Trump said.

In one sentence, Trump called for lower business taxes and demanded legislators repeal “job-killing” Obamacare.

“We’re going to get that done and I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people, but (the Republican leglislators are) pushing very hard,” Trump said.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

