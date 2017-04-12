Retail and office building under construction in Parrish

Phil Stewart bought one acre of property 22 years ago when Parrish was a sleepy little village with no traffic lights on its two-lane stretch of U.S. 301.
He never imagined then that so many homes would be built around the community, or that it would soon have its own high school.
Now he is building a two-story office and retail building on the main drag to capitalize on all that growth.
“It stayed the same for so long. Now the changes are going to be dramatic and very quick,” Stewart said Wednesday.
Workers are constructing a two-story 10,000-square-foot building just north of 73rd Street East on U.S. 301, opposite Brown’s Grove Farm Market, which is at 12255 U.S. 301.
“We previously operated an agricultural supply and repair busines on the property,” Stewart said.
Development of the property has been a long haul for Stewart – permitting with Manatee County took about 18 months, he said.
“Everybody I ever dealt with at the county was helpful and personable,” Stewart said, adding that he hopes to have construction completed by late summer or early fall.
He believes the time is right to build a retail and office building, with more than 23,000 homes permitted or requested for the Parrish area.
Most of those homes will be built around the village – along Moccasin Wallow Road, Fort Hamer Road and Old Tampa Road. New retail construction in the heart of the historic village of Parrish has been something of a rarity.
“We get a lot of calls for people looking for business space out here,” said Ben Jordan, president of the Parrish Civic Association. “I think what Phil is doing is good. It’s office space in the heart of the village.”
Potato farmer Alan Jones also has retail space planned in Parrish.
In 2016, the Bradenton Herald reported that Jones was seeking to add 7,000 square feet to the old Parrish Post Office building at 12355 U.S. 301 N. as a new shopping center. Members of the Parrish Civic Association unanimously threw their support behind Jones’ plans.
For more leasing information about Stewart’s building, call 941-708-9420 or email bejuco3@gmail.com.
