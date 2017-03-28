Homewatch CareGivers opens office in Lakewood Ranch

Homewatch CareGivers has opened a new office in Lakewood Ranch to provide home care service for families with senior-aged loved ones and others convalescing or living with chronic illnesses.
Although the company is new to Manatee County, the owner, Henry B. Haitz III, is no stranger to the area. Haitz is a former president and publisher of the Bradenton Herald, and a return Lakewood Ranch resident.
Haitz was drawn to the home care business because of his experience with his elderly parents.
His mother suffered a stroke in 2014, when he lived four hours away. Haitz had to learn how to be helpful from afar. In addition, his father is a cancer survivor and his mother-in-law passed away from cancer.
These life-changing events helped Haitz understand the feeling of helplessness and guilt that adult children may feel as their parents grow older and are unable to live in their own home without help.
Finding a company that can provide home care services, such as bathing, grooming, transportation and meal preparation, can make all the difference.
You want to hire people who you would feel good about taking care of your own parents.
Henry Haitz
“You have a sense that they are in a good place and a safe place,” Haitz said.
The aging baby boomer population – 10,000 people a day turn 65 – has helped spur the growth of companies like Homewatch CareGivers.
Chip Baranski, director of franchise development for Homewatch CareGivers, said the company’s closest previous franchise was in Sarasota, and the company is seeking more growth in Manatee County.
“The concept allows people to maintain their independence and receive the care they require,” Baranski said. “We basically provide companionship and assist with personal care. We can help them get up, get fed, walk, and help with simple pleasures such as cooking, a hobby or reading.”
Homewatch CareGivers of Lakewood Ranch is located at 9015 Town Center Parkway, Suite 104.
Caregiving services are customized for each customers needs.
“We have a very selective process for hiring caregivers. You want to hire people who you would feel good about taking care of your own parents,” Haitz said.
“We have moved around a bit over the years, but my wife, Tina, and I always knew we’d return to this warm, welcoming community,” Haitz said. “It’s rewarding to know our services will have a profound impact on residents and their families. Our team is looking forward to aiding the entire community by being its trusted in-home caregiving partner.”
Haitz is a member of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce and the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance. Haitz recently established the Henry B. Haitz III Family Fund of Manatee Community Foundation in connection with the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund, which is a Founders’ 50 Fund, established to endow philanthropic interests of Lakewood Ranch residents.
For more information about Homewatch CareGivers of Lakewood Ranch, contact Haitz at 941-213-7007 or email him at hhaitz@homewatchcaregivers.com.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
Comments