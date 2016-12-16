Business

December 16, 2016 2:23 PM

Pitbull fallout: Governor wants tourism head to step down

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE

Gov. Rick Scott wants the head of the state’s tourism marketing agency to step down after Visit Florida refused to publicly disclose it paid rapper Pitbull $1 million to promote the state.

Scott made the request Friday in a letter sent to the agency’s board. The governor is also asking Visit Florida to begin publishing its spending, contracts, salaries, audits and other financial information.

The requests comes after Visit Florida refused to make public the contract it had with Pitbull, who recorded a video of the song “Sexy Beaches” to promote Florida.

House Speaker Richard Corcoran sued this week to have the contract released, and Pitbull – not Visit Florida – made it public two days later.

Scott said it is ridiculous that Visit Florida wasn’t transparent about its spending.

