Three new stores at The Mall at University Town Center

A clothing and jewelry boutique, a technology repair shop and a board game shop are headed for The Mall at University Town Center.
Ciao Bella, iFix and Repair, and Go! Calendar filed retail permits with Sarasota County within the past month.
Ciao Bella, described in permit records as a clothing and jewelry store, filed for a retail permit on Oct. 6. It will be on the mall’s second floor near Capital Teas. Ciao Bella is not open yet
iFix and Repair, a smartphone, laptop and tablet repair shop, recently opened in the Mall at UTC on the first floor near the main east entrance. The store can be reached at 321-325-6111 and is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Go! Calendar is a franchise operation with the company headquartered in Austin, Texas. The store sells calendars and board games and the Mall at UTC Go! Calendar will open on the first level near Pacsun.
Representatives from Ciao Bella, iFix and Repair and Go! Calendar could not be reached for comment.
