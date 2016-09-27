Manatee County Commission approves plan for convention center hotel

The Manatee County Commission approved a development agreement on Tuesday for the construction of a 250-room full-service hotel close to Palmetto, adjacent to the Bradenton Area Convention Center.
The plan, presented by Improvement Network Development Partners LLC, includes an approximately 204,000 square-foot hotel with more than 17,000 square feet of public meeting space, according to the agreement. The 17,000-plus square feet comprises an 8,000 square-foot ballroom and 9,800 square feet of other meeting room space. The hotel will be managed by Starwood Resorts and INDP LLC hopes to secure Sheraton branding.
A 4,100 square-foot, 240-seat restaurant is part of the plan as well as a proposed 150-seat Link@Sheraton cafe. Link@Sheraton cafes serve Starbucks coffee, afternoon refreshments, pastries, sandwiches and salads, according to the agreement.
The agreement also includes plans for a 18,000 square-foot entertainment district between the Bradenton Area Convention Center and the hotel. Ideally, the entertainment district will have a restaurant, retail space and possibly a Starbucks, said INDP’s Director of Project Development Anthony DeRusso.
“This is fairly close to our final plan or design and we realized there needed to be a connector between convention center and hotel,” DeRusso said. “So it all feels like one.”
This story will be updated.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
Comments