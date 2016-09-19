IMG Academy moves forward with hotel, athletic field plans

IMG Academy is moving forward with plans to build a hotel adjacent to its property at the corner of 53rd Ave. W. and Bollettieri Boulevard, according to public records.
On Sept. 7, Whiting Preston’s company Lake Flores East LLC sold nearly 19 acres of land to IMG Academy LLC for $892,500 with an additional $371,250 mortgaged. Approximately 8 acres of the land will be used for a hotel and the rest will be used for athletic fields, including “related infrastructure” such as restroom facilities, concession stands, storage buildings and maintenance buildings.
The hotel is one of two included in the plan for Preston’s 1,300-acre walkable mixed-use community Lake Flores.
“We achieved the approvals through the Lake Flores development and this is part of IMG’s expansion plan going forward,” Preston said.
Lake Flores, which has an estimated 20-year buildout, will transform a swath of farmland south of Cortez Road, east of 86th Street West, north of El Conquistador Parkway and west of IMG Academy. The development received approval from the Manatee County Commission on Aug. 6, 2015.
IMG Academy officials could not be reached for comment.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
Comments