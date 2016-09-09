Air Products ships first LNG heat exchanger from Port Manatee

For the first time since establishing its Port Manatee facility, Air Products transported a finished liquified natural gas heat exchanger to the port Friday for shipment.
The exchanger, which transforms natural gas from the gaseous state to liquid for easier transport, took approximately two years to construct by the team at Air Products in Manatee County. A sea of employees in blue shirts sat in the audience as Air Products LNG division executives spoke of the team’s accomplishment.
“I am proud to say that no one in the world builds coil-wound heat exchangers as large as we do,” said Sandy McLauchlin, general manager of LNG and CryoMachinery Engineering and Manufacturing at Air Products. “The largest LNG plants in the world use our technology. This facility will allow us to maintain our leadership position.”
LNG heat exchangers can be more than 15 feet in diameter and 180 feet long, or two-thirds the size of a football field, according to an Air Products release. Finished units can weigh as much as 500 tons.
Air Products has shipped 116 LNG heat exchangers to 17 countries around the world, the release said. The exchanger transported to Port Manatee on Friday was the first unit produced at the Manatee County facility and is also the first Air Products shipment to a Gulf Coast location.
