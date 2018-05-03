Manatee gang of 7 federally indicted on charges including racketeering and 6 murders

Seven men have been federally indicted with a wide-range of crimes including six murders as part of their conspiracy to further their drug trafficking in cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin in Manatee County.
United States Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez announced the unsealing of the 12-count indictment on Thursday afternoon, charging the seven men with racketeering conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, arson, robbery, drug trafficking, and other charges.
The six murders include three that made for a bloody New Year's Day in 2016.
Those indicted are:
▪ Jordan Rodriguez, 24
▪ Andrew Thompson, 23
▪ Alfonzo Churchwell, 31
▪ Juan Ortiz, 24
▪ Raymy Escoto, 23
▪ Phillip Uscanga, 24
▪ Jesse Rodriguez, 20
All seven men are currently in custody, and some are scheduled to appear before a federal judge at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Tampa for a first appearance hearings.
The six murders the gang are charged with:
▪ Demetrius Robinson
▪ Florence Randall
▪ Julio Telez
▪ Earnestine Gardner
▪ Barry Joseph
▪ Lashawna Stevenson-Weeks
The investigation was a joint effort the the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Twelfth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office.
