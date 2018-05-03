Lashawna Stevenson-Weeks and Barry Joseph were found dead in January 2017 in Oneco, the most-recent homicides the gang of seven has been charged for.
Lashawna Stevenson-Weeks and Barry Joseph were found dead in January 2017 in Oneco, the most-recent homicides the gang of seven has been charged for. Herald file photo

Manatee gang of 7 federally indicted on charges including racketeering and 6 murders

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

May 03, 2018 03:26 PM

Seven men have been federally indicted with a wide-range of crimes including six murders as part of their conspiracy to further their drug trafficking in cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin in Manatee County.

United States Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez announced the unsealing of the 12-count indictment on Thursday afternoon, charging the seven men with racketeering conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, arson, robbery, drug trafficking, and other charges.

The six murders include three that made for a bloody New Year's Day in 2016.

Those indicted are:

Jordan Rodriguez, 24

Andrew Thompson, 23

Alfonzo Churchwell, 31

Juan Ortiz, 24

Raymy Escoto, 23

Phillip Uscanga, 24

Jesse Rodriguez, 20

All seven men are currently in custody, and some are scheduled to appear before a federal judge at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Tampa for a first appearance hearings.

The six murders the gang are charged with:

Demetrius Robinson

Florence Randall

Julio Telez

Earnestine Gardner

Barry Joseph

Lashawna Stevenson-Weeks

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office responded to two victims of an apparent homicide Friday afternoon. The victims are Manatee County residents 27-year-old Lashawna Stevenson-Weeks and 32-year-old Barry Joseph. Hannah MorseBradenton Herald

The investigation was a joint effort the the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Twelfth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

