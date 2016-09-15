Cops say slaying was over drugs

A suspect in the fatal Sept. 11 shooting of Earnestine Gardner was arrested Thursday morning, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Alonzo Lee “Boo Boo” Churchwell, 29, of Bradenton, faces charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According the press release, a witness told detectives that Gardner and Churchwell were arguing for 10 to 15 minutes over money after Gardner bought powder cocaine, then four to five shots were fired. When deputies arrived to a random shooting call around 6:41 a.m. Sunday, they found Gardner on the ground with gunshot wounds to the abdomen in front of a residence in the 5800 block of 11th Street East.
Gardner had emergency surgery at Blake Medical Center but died of her injuries.
Churchwell was released from the Florida Department of Corrections in April after being sentenced to 10 years for attempted second-degree murder.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments