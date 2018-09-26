Bad news for anglers: Red tide causes snook and redfish restrictions to be extended

With no signs of red tide ending its assault on beaches along the west coast of the state, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission extended restrictions on snook and redfish to catch-and-release for more than seven months and extended the restriction north.
The FWC commission ordered the catch-and-release restriction to be extended until May 10, 2019, and north to include all of Manatee and Hillsborough counties at its regularly scheduled September meeting on Wednesday. The restriction will also be extended to include Pinellas and Pasco counties beginning Friday.
The popular snook season had been scheduled to start on Sept. 1, before the commission first announced the restriction last month.
Last week, Gov. Rick Scott announced he would give an additional $1.2 million for research and hatching of more redfish at FWC’s Stock Enhancement Research Facility at Port Manatee in an effort to curb red tide’s impact on the redfish population.
