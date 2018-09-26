IFA Redfish Tournament winners reel in $29K in prizes

During the 2018 IFA Redfish Tournament out of Clearwater, Captain Jason Prieto and fishing partner Brian Visnovec weren’t completely sold on their game plan going into the tournament. They left with $29,875 in prizes in the event that concluded Ma
By
Up Next
During the 2018 IFA Redfish Tournament out of Clearwater, Captain Jason Prieto and fishing partner Brian Visnovec weren’t completely sold on their game plan going into the tournament. They left with $29,875 in prizes in the event that concluded Ma
By

Fishing & Boating

Bad news for anglers: Red tide causes snook and redfish restrictions to be extended

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

September 26, 2018 02:25 PM

Manatee

With no signs of red tide ending its assault on beaches along the west coast of the state, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission extended restrictions on snook and redfish to catch-and-release for more than seven months and extended the restriction north.

The FWC commission ordered the catch-and-release restriction to be extended until May 10, 2019, and north to include all of Manatee and Hillsborough counties at its regularly scheduled September meeting on Wednesday. The restriction will also be extended to include Pinellas and Pasco counties beginning Friday.

Read More

catch_release_map.jpg
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has extended the catch-and-release restrictions on snook and redfish as a result of red tide continued presence on Gulf Coast beaches.
Provided by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

An ongoing red tide is killing wildlife throughout Florida’s southwest coast and has left beaches littered with dead fish, sea turtles, manatees and a whale shark. Additional footage courtesy of Southwest Florida TV via Facebook.

By

The popular snook season had been scheduled to start on Sept. 1, before the commission first announced the restriction last month.

Last week, Gov. Rick Scott announced he would give an additional $1.2 million for research and hatching of more redfish at FWC’s Stock Enhancement Research Facility at Port Manatee in an effort to curb red tide’s impact on the redfish population.

You can follow Jessica De Leon on Twitter @JDeLeon1012.

For the latest updates on red tide, sign up for breaking news alerts here. To support coverage of breaking news and more, click here for a digital-only subscription.

Despite red tide, data researcher of tourism numbers believes Manatee County will bounce back.

By



Palmetto-based fishing captain Griffin Deans of Slot Machine Fishing Charters lands what is agreed to be a "nice-sized" snook after making just a few casts during a recent outing. Deans anticipates that fishing will improve as the water warms up a

By

  Comments  