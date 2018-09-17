Redfish hatchery at Port Manatee gets $1.2 million boost because of red tide

Gov. Rick Scott is giving an additional $1.2 million for research and hatching of more redfish at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Stock Enhancement Research Facility at Port Manatee in an effort to help address the impact red tide has had on the population.
The Stock Enhancement Research Facility at Port Manatee spawns and raises fish as part of an effort to restock Florida waters. Last month FWC was forced to restrict redfish and snook to catch-and-release only because of the red tide bloom that has plagued Florida Gulf Coast waters for almost a year.
Scott’s office announced the additional money on Monday afternoon as part of an effort to support the restocking efforts and sustain the redfish population that has been affected by red tide.
Read More
“Along the Gulf Coast, businesses and fishermen rely on the robust health of Florida’s world-class fisheries. With this investment we are not only supporting our environment, but also these Floridians who make their living on the water,” Scott said in an issued statement. “Together, the state and our partners along the Gulf Coast will keep fighting to support our impacted communities as we battle red tide.”
The catch-and-release restriction will remain in place at least until the commission meets on Sept. 26.
Meanwhile, the additional funding is anticipated to help the hatchery produce six times the amount of redfish.
“We’re pleased to see the increased and continued support from Governor Scott to address the devastation to the redfish population in our southwest coastal waters,” said Brian Gorski, Coastal Conservation Association Florida executive director. “We’ve asked our members and anglers throughout the state to catch and release, but there’s more that needs to be done, and this effort — along with other stocking initiatives by organizations like CCA Florida, FWC, Duke Energy and others — will help to repopulate a fishery that’s iconic to our state.”
Comments