Red tide washes up sea-life on southwest Florida shores

Red tide is putting restrictions on fishing for snook, redfish

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

August 30, 2018 11:16 AM

Manatee

As red tide continues to plague the Gulf Coast from Manatee County south to Collier, snook and redfish have been restricted to catch-and-release only by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Snook season was scheduled to begin on Saturday, but many local fishermen feared the red tide bloom would affect the upcoming season. The catch-and-release restriction is in affect from the northernmost point of Anna Maria Island south to Gordon Pass in Collier County and will remain in effect until the commission meets on Sept. 26, it was announced Thursday morning.

Red_Tide_Florida_83050.jpg
In this Monday Aug. 6, 2018 photo, a dead Snook is shown along the water’s edge in Bradenton Beach, Fla. From Naples in Southwest Florida, about 135 miles north, beach communities along the Gulf coast have been plagued with red tide. Normally crystal clear water is murky, and the smell of dead fish permeates the air
Chris O'Meara AP Photo

“I support executive director Eric Sutton’s decision to implement the executive order as we continue to manage this world-class fishery for future generations,” FWC Chairman Bo Rivard said in a statement. “We will continue working with our partners and will evaluate next steps at our commission meeting at the end of September.”

Snook season will open Saturday elsewhere in Florida, as scheduled.

“We’ve seen the devastation to the redfish and snook populations in southwest Florida, and we support the catch-and-release initiative taken by FWC,” Brian Gorski, executive director of Coastal Conservation Association Florida, said in a statement.

“In working with the FWC on this initiative, we’ve heard support from members and guides throughout the state who also understand the need for such a change, to ensure that generations to come can enjoy the thrill of catching one of these iconic species.”

