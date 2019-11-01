High School Football
Friday night lights: Follow along for Week 11 score updates for Manatee County teams
Welcome to the final week of the high school football regular season.
While district champs Manatee and Palmetto can use their Week 11 matchups as tuneups for the playoffs, teams such as Braden River and Lakewood Ranch need victories in their quests to reach the Florida High School Athletic Association playoffs.
The FHSAA will release its final RPI rankings and the postseason matchups for its eight classifications starting at 7 a.m. Sunday.
In the Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs, Bradenton Christian makes the short trip to Saint Stephen’s for an FBS bracket quarterfinals. The teams met on Oct. 4, with Saint Stephen’s rallying for a 41-33 victory.
Also, IMG Academy heads to Alabama to face Hoover High, one of the Southeast’s premier programs.
Week 11 features home games for Braden River, Manatee, Palmetto, Saint Stephen’s and Southeast.
Follow along — and check back often — for score updates for Manatee County teams.
Week 11 scoreboard
Friday’s games
Bradenton Christian at Saint Stephen’s, 7 p.m.
IMG Academy National at Hoover (Ala.), 7 p.m.
IMG Academy Varsity at Satellite Beach Satellite, 7 p.m.
Cardinal Mooney at Southeast, 7:30 p.m.
Clearwater Academy International at Braden River, 7:30 p.m.
Lakewood Ranch at Seminole, 7:30 p.m.
Miami Jackson at Manatee, 7:30 p.m.
St. Petersburg at Palmetto, 7:30 p.m.
