High school football is back. Here are the schedules for Manatee County’s 11 programs

The 2019 high school football regular season kicks off on Friday, Aug. 23, and runs through Friday, Nov. 1.

Here are the complete schedules for Manatee County’s 11 public- and private-school programs.

Bayshore

Aug. 16 vs. Cardinal Mooney, 7:30 p.m. (Kickoff Classic)

Aug. 23 at Sarasota, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. Auburndale, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Tampa Chamberlain, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 at St. Petersburg Gibbs, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at North Port, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Booker, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Tampa Robinson, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Tampa Jesuit, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 Open

Braden River

Aug. 16 vs. Tampa Hillsborough, 7:30 p.m. (Kickoff Classic)

Aug. 23 vs. Largo, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. Sarasota Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Manatee, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Punta Gorda Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at St. Petersburg Lakewood, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Palmetto, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Booker, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 Open

Oct. 25 at Port Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 vs. Clearwater Academy International, 7:30 p.m.

Bradenton Christian

Aug. 16 at St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep, 7 p.m. (Kickoff Classic)

Aug. 23 at Largo Indian Rocks Christian, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 Open

Sept. 6 vs. Winter Garden Foundation Academy, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Out-of-Door Academy, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Tampa Cambridge Christian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Spring Hill Bishop McLaughlin, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Saint Stephen’s, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 Open

Oct. 18 vs. Fort Myers Canterbury, 7 p.m.

Cardinal Mooney

Aug. 16 at Bayshore, 7:30 p.m. (Kickoff Classic)

Aug. 23 at Booker, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. Tampa Catholic, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Tampa Berkeley Prep, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Fort Myers Riverdale, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Lakeland Victory Christian Academy, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Clearwater Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Fort Myers Bishop Verot, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Clearwater Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 Open

Oct. 25 vs. Lakeland Christian, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 at Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

IMG Academy National

Aug. 16 TBA

Aug. 23 at Venice, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. Miami Norland, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Miami Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at St. Joseph’s Preparatory (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.), 2 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Miami Booker T. Washington, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Clarkson Football North (Canada), 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Life Christian Academy (Md.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at St. Frances Academy (Md.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 Open

Nov. 1 at Hoover (Ala.), 7 p.m.

IMG Academy Varsity

Aug. 16 vs. St. Petersburg Catholic, 7 p.m. (Kickoff Classic)

Aug. 24 vs. Grant Career & Technical, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 at Fort Pierce John Carroll Catholic, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Naples St. John Neumann Catholic, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Cape Coral Oasis, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Tampa Berkeley Prep, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 Open

Oct. 5 vs. Orlando West Oaks Academy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Orlando Christian Prep, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Oviedo Master’s Academy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 vs. Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 at Satellite Beach Satellite, 7 p.m.

Lakewood Ranch

Aug. 16 vs. Seminole Osceola, 7:30 p.m. (Kickoff Classic)

Aug. 23 at Cape Coral Ida Baker, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 at Englewood Lemon Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Bayshore, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. North Port, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 Open

Sept. 27 at Manatee, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Tampa Bay Christian Academy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Venice, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. St. Petersburg Dixie Hollins, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Sarasota, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 at Seminole, 7:30 p.m.

Manatee

Aug. 16 at Southeast, 7:30 p.m. (Kickoff Classic)

Aug. 23 vs. Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 at Palmetto, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Braden River, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 Open

Sept. 20 at Lakeland Kathleen, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Coconut Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Sarasota, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Kissimmee Osceola, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Venice, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 vs. Miami Jackson, 7:30 p.m.

Out-of-Door-Academy

Aug. 16 vs. St. Petersburg Keswick Christian, 7 p.m. (Kickoff Classic)

Aug. 23 vs. Fort Myers Canterbury, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 at Tampa Bayshore Christian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Seminole Osceola, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Bradenton Christian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Largo Indian Rocks Christian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Saint Stephen’s, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at St. Petersburg Northside Christian, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 Open

Palmetto

Aug. 16 vs. Gibsonton East Bay, 7:30 p.m. (Kickoff Classic)

Aug. 23 vs. Largo Pinellas Park, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. Manatee, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Sarasota Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Port Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Largo, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Braden River, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 Open

Oct. 11 at Punta Gorda Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Tallahassee Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 vs. St. Petersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Stephen’s

Aug. 15 vs. Windermere Prep, 7 p.m. (Kickoff Classic)

Aug. 23 vs. St. Petersburg Admiral Farragut, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 at Tampa Cambridge Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 at St. Petersburg Catholic, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Englewood Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. St. Petersburg Northside Christian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Out-of-Door Academy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Bradenton Christian, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Spring Hill Bishop McLaughlin, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 Open

Southeast

Aug. 16 vs. Manatee, 7:30 p.m. (Kickoff Classic)

Aug. 23 at Gadsden County, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 at Booker, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Fort Myers Evangelical Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 Open

Sept. 20 at Bayshore, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Port Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Sarasota, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Braden River, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Palmetto, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Punta Gorda Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 vs. Cardinal Mooney, 7:30 p.m.