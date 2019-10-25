Friday night lights: Follow along for Week 10 score updates for Manatee County teams

The high school football regular season is winding down, and Week 10 features Manatee and Bayshore playing for district titles, and Out-of-Door Academy competing in the first round of the Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs.

Meanwhile, Palmetto, Braden River and Lakewood Ranch look to maintain their postseason positions, with the first round of the FHSAA playoffs rapidly approaching. The postseason kicks off on Nov. 8.

Follow along — and check back often — for Week 10 score updates from games involving Manatee County teams.

Week 10 scoreboard

Friday’s games

Lakeland Christian 0, Cardinal Mooney 0 (first quarter)

Tallahassee Lincoln 3, Palmetto 0 (first quarter)

Bayshore at Tampa Jesuit, 7:30 p.m.

Braden River at Port Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Lakewood Ranch at Sarasota, 7:30 p.m.

Manatee at Venice, 7:30 p.m.

Punta Gorda Charlotte at Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s SSAC playoff game

Fort Myers Gateway Charter 0, Out-of-Door Academy 0 (first quarter)

Thursday’s SSAC playoff result

Bradenton Christian 48, Riviera Beach Inlet Grove 33

Saturday’s games

Miami Norland at IMG Academy National, 3 p.m.

Lake Placid at IMG Academy Varsity, 7 p.m.

