Friday night lights: Follow along for Week 9 score updates for Manatee County teams

It’s Week 9 of the high school football season, highlighted in Manatee County by Palmetto hosting Southeast on Homecoming and Manatee welcoming Kissimmee Osceola in a matchup of teams that met in the 2017 and 2018 postseason.

Also, Lakewood Ranch plays its final regular-season home game as St. Petersburg Dixie Hollins comes to East Manatee.

Meanwhile, unbeaten IMG Academy hits the road to take on one-loss St. Frances Academy (Md.) in a marquee matchup of teams ranked in the top five in the nation by MaxPreps.

Bayshore, still alive in the Class 5A-District 12 race, heads to Tampa Robinson needing a win to keep its title aspirations afloat.

Four teams are idle this week: Braden River, Cardinal Mooney, Out-of-Door Academy and Saint Stephen’s.

Follow along — and check back often — for score updates from games involving Manatee County teams.

Week 9 scoreboard

Southeast at Palmetto, 7 p.m.

IMG Academy National at St. Frances Academy (Md.), 7 p.m.

Oviedo Master’s Academy at IMG Academy Varsity, 7 p.m.

Bayshore at Tampa Robinson, 7:30 p.m.

Kissimmee Osceola at Manatee, 7:30 p.m.

St. Petersburg Dixie Hollins at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Myers Canterbury at Bradenton Christian (canceled, weather)

