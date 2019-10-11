Friday night lights: Follow along for Week 8 score updates for Manatee County teams

SHARE COPY LINK

It’s Week 8 of the high school football season, with five district matchups highlighting the Friday night slate.

In Class 6A-District 12, unbeaten Palmetto travels to Punta Gorda to take on once-beaten Charlotte, and Braden River hosts Southeast.

In 7A-10, Manatee welcomes Sarasota, and Lakewood Ranch faces visiting Venice.

In 5A-12, Bayshore heads to Sarasota to match up against Booker.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Meanwhile, IMG Academy’s national team faces Life Christian Academy (Va.) in its home finale, and Saint Stephen’s travels to Spring Hill Bishop McLaughlin.

Follow along — and check back often — for score updates from games involving Manatee County teams.

Week 8 scoreboard

Clearwater Central Catholic at Cardinal Mooney, 7 p.m.

IMG Academy Varsity at Orlando Christian Prep, 7 p.m.

Life Christian Academy (Va.) at IMG Academy National, 7 p.m.

Saint Stephen’s at Spring Hill Bishop McLaughlin, 7 p.m.

Tampa Carrollwood Day at Out-of-Door Academy, 7 p.m.

Booker at Bayshore, 7:30 p.m.

Palmetto at Punta Gorda Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sarasota at Manatee, 7:30 p.m.

Southeast at Braden River, 7:30 p.m.

Venice at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.