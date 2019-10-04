Friday night lights: Follow along for Week 7 score updates for Manatee County teams

SHARE COPY LINK

It’s Week 7 of the high school football season, with IMG Academy’s national team, Lakewood Ranch, Manatee and Saint Stephen’s hosting games on Friday night.

Bayshore, Braden River and Southeast have road games, as do Bradenton Christian, Cardinal Mooney and Out-of-Door Academy.

Follow along — and check back often — for score updates from games involving Manatee County teams.

Week 7 scoreboard

Friday’s games

Bradenton Christian 0, Saint Stephen’s 0 (first quarter)

Cardinal Mooney 0, Fort Myers Bishop Verot 0 (first quarter)

Clarkson Football North (Canada) 0, IMG Academy National 0 (first quarter)

Out-of-Door Academy 0, St. Petersburg Northside Christian 0 (first quarter)

Bayshore at North Port, 7:30 p.m.

Braden River at Booker, 7:30 p.m.

Coconut Creek at Manatee, 7:30 p.m.

Southeast at Sarasota, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Christian Academy at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s game

Orlando West Oaks Academy at IMG Academy Varsity, 7 p.m.