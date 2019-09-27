Friday night lights: Follow along for Week 6 score updates for Manatee County teams

How is high school football season going in Manatee County? Check it out Highlights from the 2019 prep football season in Manatee County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Highlights from the 2019 prep football season in Manatee County.

It’s Week 6 of the high school football season, highlighted by Palmetto hosting rival Braden River in a Class 6A-District 12 showdown.

Also on the schedule: Manatee welcoming Lakewood Ranch in the Class 7A-District 10 opener for both teams, as well as Saint Stephen’s hosting Out-of-Door Academy in a Sunshine State Athletic Conference showdown.

Southeast hosts Port Charlotte in a 6A-12 matchup, and Bayshore travels to St. Petersburg Gibbs in 5A-12.

Meanwhile, IMG Academy welcomes five-time state champion Miami Booker T. Washington to Bradenton, while Bradenton Christian and Cardinal Mooney also have home games.

Follow along — and check back often — for score updates from games involving Manatee County teams.

Week 6 scoreboard

Clearwater Calvary Christian at Cardinal Mooney, 7 p.m.

Miami Booker T. Washington at IMG Academy National, 7 p.m.

Out-of-Door Academy at Saint Stephen’s, 7 p.m.

Spring Hill Bishop McLaughlin at Bradenton Christian, 7 p.m.

Bayshore at St. Petersburg Gibbs, 7:30 p.m.

Braden River at Palmetto, 7:30 p.m.

Lakewood Ranch at Manatee, 7:30 p.m.

Port Charlotte at Southeast, 7:30 p.m.