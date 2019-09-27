High School Football
Friday night lights: Follow along for Week 6 score updates for Manatee County teams
How is high school football season going in Manatee County? Check it out
It’s Week 6 of the high school football season, highlighted by Palmetto hosting rival Braden River in a Class 6A-District 12 showdown.
Also on the schedule: Manatee welcoming Lakewood Ranch in the Class 7A-District 10 opener for both teams, as well as Saint Stephen’s hosting Out-of-Door Academy in a Sunshine State Athletic Conference showdown.
Southeast hosts Port Charlotte in a 6A-12 matchup, and Bayshore travels to St. Petersburg Gibbs in 5A-12.
Meanwhile, IMG Academy welcomes five-time state champion Miami Booker T. Washington to Bradenton, while Bradenton Christian and Cardinal Mooney also have home games.
Follow along — and check back often — for score updates from games involving Manatee County teams.
Week 6 scoreboard
Clearwater Calvary Christian at Cardinal Mooney, 7 p.m.
Miami Booker T. Washington at IMG Academy National, 7 p.m.
Out-of-Door Academy at Saint Stephen’s, 7 p.m.
Spring Hill Bishop McLaughlin at Bradenton Christian, 7 p.m.
Bayshore at St. Petersburg Gibbs, 7:30 p.m.
Braden River at Palmetto, 7:30 p.m.
Lakewood Ranch at Manatee, 7:30 p.m.
Port Charlotte at Southeast, 7:30 p.m.
