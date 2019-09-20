Friday night lights: Follow along for score updates for Manatee County football teams

High School Football

It’s Week 5 of the high school football season, which includes Bayshore hosting Southeast, while Braden River, Manatee and Palmetto hit the road for high-profile matchups among the public-school programs.

For the private schools, Cardinal Mooney plays its home opener after four straight road games to start the season, while Out-of-Door Academy and Saint Stephen’s also are at home. Bradenton Christian and IMG Academy’s varsity team have away games.

Follow along — and check back often — for score updates from games involving Manatee County teams.

Week 5 scoreboard

Friday’s games

IMG Academy Varsity at Tampa Berkeley Prep, 7 p.m.

Lakeland Victory Christian Academy at Cardinal Mooney, 7 p.m.

Largo Indian Rocks Christian at Out-of-Door Academy, 7 p.m.

St. Petersburg Northside Christian at Saint Stephen’s, 7 p.m.

Braden River at St. Petersburg Lakewood, 7:30 p.m.

Bradenton Christian at Tampa Cambridge Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Manatee at Lakeland Kathleen, 7:30 p.m.

Palmetto at Largo, 7:30 p.m.

Southeast at Bayshore, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s game

IMG Academy National at St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.), 2 p.m.

