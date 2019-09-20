Friday night lights: Follow along for score updates for Manatee County football teams

Manatee County high school football highlights for 2019 season Highlights from Manatee County high school football games during the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Highlights from Manatee County high school football games during the 2019 season.

It’s Week 5 of the high school football season, which includes Bayshore hosting Southeast, while Braden River, Manatee and Palmetto hit the road for high-profile matchups among the public-school programs.

For the private schools, Cardinal Mooney plays its home opener after four straight road games to start the season, while Out-of-Door Academy and Saint Stephen’s also are at home. Bradenton Christian and IMG Academy’s varsity team have away games.

Follow along — and check back often — for score updates from games involving Manatee County teams.

Week 5 scoreboard

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Friday’s games

IMG Academy Varsity at Tampa Berkeley Prep, 7 p.m.

Lakeland Victory Christian Academy at Cardinal Mooney, 7 p.m.

Largo Indian Rocks Christian at Out-of-Door Academy, 7 p.m.

St. Petersburg Northside Christian at Saint Stephen’s, 7 p.m.

Braden River at St. Petersburg Lakewood, 7:30 p.m.

Bradenton Christian at Tampa Cambridge Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Manatee at Lakeland Kathleen, 7:30 p.m.

Palmetto at Largo, 7:30 p.m.

Southeast at Bayshore, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s game

IMG Academy National at St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.), 2 p.m.