Friday night lights: Follow along for Week 4 score updates for Manatee County teams

Herald staff report

It’s Week 4 of the high school football season, which includes Bayshore, Braden River and Lakewood Ranch playing at home, and Palmetto traveling to Port Charlotte among public-school programs.

For the private schools, IMG Academy faces St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.) in a matchup of nationally ranked teams, while Out-of-Door Academy hosts Bradenton Christian. Saint Stephen’s is also at home, and Cardinal Mooney playis its fourth straight on the road.

Follow along — and check back often — for score updates from games involving Manatee County teams.

Week 4 scoreboard

Bradenton Christian at Out-of-Door Academy, 7 p.m.

Cape Coral Oasis at IMG Academy Varsity, 7 p.m.

Cardinal Mooney at Fort Myers Riverdale, 7 p.m.

Englewood Lemon Bay at Saint Stephen’s, 7 p.m.

IMG Academy National at St. Joseph’s Preparatory (Pa.), 7 p.m.

North Port at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.

Palmetto at Port Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Punta Gorda Charlotte at Braden River, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Chamberlain at Bayshore, 7:30 p.m.

