High School Football
Friday night lights: Follow along for Week 4 score updates for Manatee County teams
Manatee County high school football highlights for 2019 season
It’s Week 4 of the high school football season, which includes Bayshore, Braden River and Lakewood Ranch playing at home, and Palmetto traveling to Port Charlotte among public-school programs.
For the private schools, IMG Academy faces St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.) in a matchup of nationally ranked teams, while Out-of-Door Academy hosts Bradenton Christian. Saint Stephen’s is also at home, and Cardinal Mooney playis its fourth straight on the road.
Follow along — and check back often — for score updates from games involving Manatee County teams.
Week 4 scoreboard
Bradenton Christian at Out-of-Door Academy, 7 p.m.
Cape Coral Oasis at IMG Academy Varsity, 7 p.m.
Cardinal Mooney at Fort Myers Riverdale, 7 p.m.
Englewood Lemon Bay at Saint Stephen’s, 7 p.m.
IMG Academy National at St. Joseph’s Preparatory (Pa.), 7 p.m.
North Port at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.
Palmetto at Port Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Punta Gorda Charlotte at Braden River, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Chamberlain at Bayshore, 7:30 p.m.
Comments