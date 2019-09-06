Friday night lights: Follow along for Week 3 score updates for Manatee County teams

Highlights from Palmetto’s Week 2 win over rival Manatee The Palmetto Tigers beat the Manatee Hurricanes 18-12 in overtime on August 30, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Palmetto Tigers beat the Manatee Hurricanes 18-12 in overtime on August 30, 2019.

It’s Week 3 of the high school football season, which includes a pair of games pitting Manatee County teams against one another: Braden River at Manatee and Bayshore at Lakewood Ranch.

Follow along — and check back often — for score updates from games involving Manatee County teams.

Week 3 scoreboard

Friday’s games

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cardinal Mooney at Tampa Berkeley Prep, 7 p.m.

IMG Academy Varsity at Naples St. John Neumann Catholic, 7 p.m.

Saint Stephen’s at St. Petersburg Catholic, 7 p.m.

Bayshore at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.

Braden River at Manatee, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Myers Evangelical Christian at Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

IMG Academy National at Miami Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Out-of-Door Academy at Seminole Osceola, 7:30 p.m.

Palmetto at Sarasota Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s game

Winter Garden Foundation Academy at Bradenton Christian, 6 p.m.