High School Football
Friday night lights: Follow along for Week 3 score updates for Manatee County teams
It’s Week 3 of the high school football season, which includes a pair of games pitting Manatee County teams against one another: Braden River at Manatee and Bayshore at Lakewood Ranch.
Follow along — and check back often — for score updates from games involving Manatee County teams.
Week 3 scoreboard
Friday’s games
Cardinal Mooney at Tampa Berkeley Prep, 7 p.m.
IMG Academy Varsity at Naples St. John Neumann Catholic, 7 p.m.
Saint Stephen’s at St. Petersburg Catholic, 7 p.m.
Bayshore at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.
Braden River at Manatee, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Myers Evangelical Christian at Southeast, 7:30 p.m.
IMG Academy National at Miami Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Out-of-Door Academy at Seminole Osceola, 7:30 p.m.
Palmetto at Sarasota Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s game
Winter Garden Foundation Academy at Bradenton Christian, 6 p.m.
