It’s Gameday! Here’s what you need to know for Week 5 of the high school football season

It’s perhaps the most-anticipated game of the 2018 season, a pair of perennial powers putting lengthy winning streaks on the line behind an assembly of four- and five-star prospects.

One downside: It will be played in southern California instead of Bradenton.

IMG Academy, No. 1 in the USA Today Super 25 rankings and No. 5 in the MaxPreps Xcellent 25, at Mater Dei, No. 2 according to MaxPreps and No. 3 according to USA Today.

The Ascenders (3-0) take a 40-game winning streak into the prime-time showdown (the game will be televised live on Fox Sports Florida at 10:30 p.m.) as the programs meet for the first time.

IMG has 10 players on ESPN’s Class of 2019 top 300 recruiting rankings, including five-star defensive end Nolan Smith, the nation’s No. 2 overall prospect who has committed to Georgia.

IMG Academy five-star defensive end Nolan Smith is the nation’s No. 2 recruit in ESPN’s Class of 2019 rankings. He has committed to Georgia. Provided photo

The other Ascenders — all four-star prospects — on the ESPN list:

No. 17 Trey Sanders (RB, uncommitted)





No. 37 Evan Neal (T, uncommitted)





No. 73 Noah Cain (RB, uncommitted)





No. 106 Deyavie Hammond (G, uncommitted)





No. 113 Dontae Lucas (G, Florida State)





No. 125 Jaleel McRae (OLB, Florida State)





No. 184 Briton Allen (S, uncommitted)





No. 239 Joshua Delgado (WR, Oregon)





No. 296 Mikal Jones (OLB, uncommitted)





IMG Academy four-star prospect Trey Smith is one of the top running back recruits in the nation. Provided photo

Mater Dei (3-1), which went 15-0 in 2017, and IMG finished No. 1 and No. 2 last season in the final USA Today poll. Important to note: Mater Dei’s one loss this season was a forfeit after using an ineligible player. The Monarchs have won 19 straight on the field.

Mater Dei has four players on the ESPN 2019 list, including a trio — No. 56 Mase Funa, No. 62 Jeremiah Criddell and No. 294 Sean Dollars — who have committed to Oregon.

At 6-foot-8 and 391 pounds, IMG Academy tackle Evan Neal is one of the program’s nine four-star senior prospects. Provided photo

What’s more, the programs have eight players — three from IMG, five from Mater Dei — on the ESPN Class of 2020 top 300 recruiting rankings.

IMG’s Sept. 14 game at St. John’s College of Washington, D.C., was postponed early last week because of Hurricane Florence, essentially giving the Ascenders two weeks to prepare for Mater Dei. The Monarchs had a scheduled open week leading into the IMG showdown.

IMG Academy running back Noah Cain has scholarship offers from Florida, Florida State and Miami, among numerous others. Provided photo

While IMG is in California, Manatee plays its first district home game of the season, Lakewood Ranch and Palmetto have non-district games, and Bayshore, Braden River and Southeast have the week off.

Enjoy all of the action.

Here are storylines to watch for Manatee County teams as kickoff approaches for Week 5:

Bayshore

The Bruins (3-1) have an open week to recover after suffering their first loss of the season, a 24-7 setback against Southeast in which they struggled to get anything going offensively. Still, with winnable home games against Sarasota Booker (1-3) on Sept. 28 and North Port (1-2) on Oct. 5 looming, Bayshore is well positioned as the program chases its first winning season since 2004. The open week will give the Bruins an opportunity to work on their offensive struggles. After scoring 24 points in a season-opening win over Sarasota, Bayshore scored a total of 34 points in its next three games.

Braden River

The surging Pirates (3-1) have the week off before what should be an epic Class 7A-District 11 showdown against defending state champion Venice on Sept. 28. And Knowledge McDaniel, the Bradenton Herald’s 2017 offensive player of the year, will be in uniform and eligible to play. Both programs had more than their share of offseason drama, but they remain two of the most talented teams along the Suncoast. Braden River takes a three-game winning streak into its open week, including last week’s 31-28 thriller against district rival Palmetto, the Pirates’ fifth straight triumph in the series. Quarterback Bryan Gagg (15-for-22, 278 yards), running back Brian Battie (194 yards) and wide receiver Clyde Townsend (six receptions, 180 yards) sparked the offense, and linebacker Shawn Thompson had the decisive tackle on the final play to preserve the win over Palmetto.

Bradenton Christian

The Panthers (0-3) showed signs of life offensively in last week’s 40-24 loss to unbeaten Out-of-Door Academy, and they will look to carry that momentum into their game with visiting Tampa Cambridge Christian (2-2). Bradenton Christian scored on its first three possessions last week, and Zach Seagraves finished with three touchdown passes, including two to E.J. Williams. Cambridge Christian has won two in a row and will be making its second trip to Bradenton this season — the Lancers suffered a 17-6 loss to Saint Stephen’s on Aug. 31.

Cardinal Mooney

Coming off their open week, the Cougars (3-0) travel to winless Englewood Lemon Bay for the second of three straight road games. A win over the Manta Rays (0-3) would give Cardinal Mooney — in its first season under legendary Southeast coach Paul Maechtle — its first 4-0 start since 2014. Mooney will complete its road swing at Clearwater Calvary Christian on Sept. 28 before hosting Southeast, which Maechtle led to two state championships during his 33-year tenure, on Oct. 5.

Lakewood Ranch





That breakthrough first win has remained elusive for the Mustangs (0-4) and coach Christopher Culton as he tries to rebuild a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2014. Up next is a Week 5 non-district matchup at Spring Hill Springstead (2-2) in Hernando County. Springstead recorded back-to-back shutouts to open the season but was outscored a combined 60-14 the next two weeks in falling to .500. Lakewood Ranch, meanwhile, has gone three straight games without scoring a touchdown.

Manatee

Look for the Hurricanes (2-2) to continue to take care of their out-of-area Class 8A-District 6 foes the next three weeks in preparation for what most expect will be a winner-take-all showdown against Sarasota Riverview in mid-October for the district title.

Keyon Fordham and the Manatee Hurricanes host Lutz Steinbrenner in a Class 8A-District 6 game. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

After opening 8A-6 play with a 42-7 rout of Lithia Newsome, Manatee hosts Lutz Steinbrenner (1-3) and Tampa Alonso (2-1) the next two weeks before traveling to Palm Harbor University (2-2) leading into the Oct. 12 matchup with the Rams. For context: Manatee beat Palmetto 29-20 in Week 2, while Palmetto beat Riverview 42-35 in Week 3.

Out-of-Door Academy

An impressive 4-0 start heading into their open week has the Thunder focused on the Sept. 28 showdown against two-time defending Sunshine State Athletic Conference champion Saint Stephen’s. Under first-year coach Chris Kempton, ODA has scored at least 33 points in every game and has reached 40 twice, including last week’s 40-24 win over Bradenton Christian. Running back Colin Castro has topped 200 yards each of the past two games and has 10 rushing touchdowns this season.

Palmetto

The outcome wasn’t the desired one for the Tigers (2-2), but give coach Dave Marino credit for showing confidence in his team and going for the win rather than trying to force overtime with his team trailing Braden River by three and the clock winding down last week. With Palmetto at the Pirates’ 6-yard line, quarterback Anthony Marino scrambled in his attempt to find the end zone but was tackled 3 yards short, enabling Braden River to escape with a 31-28 win in an instant classic.

Johnny Jones and the Palmetto Tigers welcome Lakeland Lake Gibson to Harllee Stadium for a non-district game. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Despite the loss, Anthony Marino had another stellar performance, throwing for nearly 300 yards and accounting for four touchdowns — three passing and one rushing. Week 5 brings Lakeland Lake Gibson (1-3) to Harllee Stadium as the Tigers look to move above .500.

Saint Stephen’s

After having their 22-game winning streak dating to the 2016 season opener snapped, the Falcons (2-1) wasted no time starting a new one with a 42-7 rout of St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep. D.J. Clark led the way for Saint Stephen’s with 142 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The Falcons travel to St. Petersburg Northside Christian on Friday before turning their attention to the Sept. 28 showdown against Sunshine State Athletic Conference rival Out-of-Door Academy.

Southeast

Say this for the Seminoles (3-1): They were dominant defensively during their three-game homestand, which was capped by last week’s 24-7 win over previously unbeaten Bayshore in their Class 5A-District 11 opener. After beating Sarasota 15-9 in its home opener, Southeast scored four defensive touchdowns in a 40-3 win over Lakewood Ranch, then held Bayshore to minus-47 rushing yards in beating the Bruins for the 13th time in 14 meetings. The Noles are off this week, then open a three-game road swing at Arcadia DeSoto on Sept. 28. The race for the 5A-11 crown could come down to the Oct. 19 game against Wauchula Hardee, which marks the next time Southeast plays at Paul Maechtle Field at John Kiker Memorial Stadium.

Week 5 schedule

Tampa Cambridge Christian at Bradenton Christian, 7 p.m.

Saint Stephen’s at St. Petersburg Northside Christian, 7 p.m.

Cardinal Mooney at Englewood Lemon Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Lakeland Lake Gibson at Palmetto, 7:30 p.m.

Lakewood Ranch at Spring Hill Springstead, 7:30 p.m.

Lutz Steinbrenner at Manatee, 7:30 p.m.

IMG Blue at Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 10:30 p.m.