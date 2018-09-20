Braden River High’s Knowledge McDaniel, scoring a touchdown against Manatee earlier this season, is now eligible for the remainder of the regular season.
High School Football

Braden River High’s Knowledge McDaniel cleared to return this season. But there’s a catch.

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

September 20, 2018 12:19 PM

Braden River High senior Knowledge McDaniel’s eligibility was increased to the last six regular season games of the 2018 high school football season following Thursday’s mediation hearing at the Florida High School Athletic Association building in Gainesville.

Earlier this month, the Section 3 Appeals Committee ruled McDaniel was only eligible for three non-district football games.

Previously, he was ruled ineligible for the entire season for receiving impermissible benefits from a booster club member.

On Thursday, a judge ruled McDaniel eligible for the final six regular-season games and no playoffs.

This is a developing story. Check Bradenton.com for more later.

