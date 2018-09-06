It’s Gameday! Here’s what you need to know for Week 3 of the high school football season

As we head into the first Friday night of September, who had Bayshore High as the lone public school football program sporting a 2-0 record in Manatee County?

Kudos to you if you did.

While many eyes will be focused on the Manatee-Braden River showdown, Bayshore will look to extend its perfect start as the Bruins pursue their first winning season since 2004. Indeed, a feel-good story is quickly developing in west Bradenton.

Meanwhile, IMG Academy and Saint Stephen’s put lengthy winning streaks on the line, while Lakewood Ranch looks for a breakthrough victory under its first-year coach.

Enjoy all of the action.

Here are storylines to watch for Manatee County teams as kickoff approaches for Week 3:

Bayshore

As the Bruins welcome winless Cape Coral Island Coast to Balvanz Stadium, the program can equal the number of victories recorded in John Biezuns’ first two seasons leading the program. After a winless 2016 season and a three-win 2017 campaign, Bayshore — which won a total of 11 games the previous six years — could be well on its way to a 3-0 start as it faces an Island Coast team that was outscored 93-28 is losses to Fort Myers Cypress Lake and Cape Coral Mariner. Another point to illustrate the Bruins’ return to respectability: Bayshore’s Week 2 win over Lakewood Ranch was its first against a Manatee County opponent since the 2013 season. Senior running back Eishinner Sanon scored two touchdowns in the Bruins’ wins over Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch.

Bayshore senior running back Eishinner Sanon scored two touchdowns in the Bruins’ Week 1 win over Sarasota and the Week 2 victory over Lakewood Ranch. Bradenton Herald file photo

Braden River

Head coach Curt Bradley returns from his three-game suspension, Knowledge McDaniel is eligible to make his season debut and the Pirates (1-1) welcome Manatee (1-1) for their home opener. Braden River overcame a pair of 14-point deficits in its Week 2 win over Clearwater, with junior running back Brian Battie turning in a highlight-reel touchdown reception that is still being talked about a week later. Battie also rushed for 183 yards and scored four times, quarterback Bryan Gagg averaged 26.2 yards on his nine completions and threw three touchdowns, and wide receiver Clyde Townsend had four catches for 101 yards a two TDs in the win at Clearwater. Expect a raucous crowd as Braden River welcomes a Manatee squad coming off an impressive 29-20 victory over Palmetto.

Bradenton Christian

It’s Week 3 and the Panthers have yet to take the field on a Friday night. The season opener against visiting Auburndale Jordan Christian Prep was canceled because of weather, and last week’s game — a 28-14 loss to St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep — was moved to Saturday. Up next is a trip to Winter Garden Foundation Academy, which is off to a 2-0 start. Sophomore Nolan Averso (15-yard reception) and freshman Ashton Lucan (fumble return) accounted for Bradenton Christian’s touchdowns last week.

Bradenton Christian travels to Winter Garden Foundation Academy in search of its first win of the season. Bradenton Herald file photo

Cardinal Mooney

The Paul Maechtle era with the Cougars is off to a impressive 2-0 start, the program’s first since 2014. After opening with home wins over Fort Myers Bishop Verot and IMG White, Cardinal Mooney kicks off a three-game road trip by facing Tampa Berkeley Prep (1-1). In addition to traveling to Hillsborough County, the Cougars’ upcoming three-game swing includes trips to Charlotte County to face Englewood Lemon Bay on Sept. 21 and Pinellas County to face Clearwater Calvary Christian on Sept. 28. Quarterback Ryan Bolduc threw four touchdown passes in last week’s victory over IMG White.

IMG Academy

The 2-0 Ascenders, ranked No. 1 nationally in the USA Today Super25 and No. 5 in the MaxPreps Xcellent 25, put their 39-game winning streak on the line against host Liberty (1-1) in Henderson, Nev. It’s the first of three straight road game for IMG, which faces St. John’s of Washington, D.C. — the last team to beat the Ascenders — on Sept. 15 and national power Mater Dei of Santa Ana, Calif., on Sept. 21. IMG is 30-0 under coach Kevin Wright, who took over in April 2015, and had rolled up 39 straight wins since a 35-2 loss to St. John’s on Aug. 29, 2014.

NEW #UTR IMG Football Academy vs Miami Norland (FL) MUST WATCH Highlight Mix

https://t.co/PDHEQKQVlI

Lakewood Ranch

Not to be lost amid the 0-2 start for the Mustangs is the emergence of workhorse running back Drake Theriot, who logged 30 carries for 227 yards in last week’s loss to Bayshore. It was the senior’s second straight 100-yard performance to open the season. Look for another heavy workload for Theriot as Lakewood Ranch makes the short trip to Southeast (1-1) looking to deliver new coach Christopher Culton his first victory with the Mustangs.

Manatee

The message couldn’t have been more clear: Don’t count out the Hurricanes (1-1), especially when playing before the home fans at Joe Kinnan Field at Hawkins Stadium. Last week’s resounding victory against rival Palmetto was crucial, especially coming off a season-opening loss at Lakeland and with a Week 3 trip to Braden River (1-1) looming. This difficult three-game stretch to open the season will have Manatee more than prepared for what awaits in Class 8A-District 6. Playmaker Keyon Fordham has the ability to break free for big yardage every time he touches the ball, and kicker Axel Lepvreau adds another dimension — he delivered three field goals of 40 yards or more in the Week 2 win against Palmetto.

Out-of-Door Academy

How’s this for a start to the Chris Kempton era with the Thunder: A 2-0 record while outscoring their opponents 74-15. It’s the second straight season ODA has started 2-0. A 3-0 start could be on the horizon as the Thunder travel to face a Lakeland Santa Fe Catholic squad that was shut out in its season opener and scored nine points in a Week 2 overtime victory. Quarterback Tyler Beasley has four touchdown passes for ODA, and Colin Castro has three of the Thunder’s six rushing TDs.

Quarterback Tyler Beasley has thrown four touchdown passes through the first two games for Out-of-Door Academy. Bradenton Herald file photo

Palmetto

Tigers coach Dave Marino was critical of his team’s offensive performance following last week’s loss to Manatee, when Palmetto was held to 20 points and never led after scoring 54 in its season-opening win over Southeast behind a six-touchdown performance from quarterback Anthony Marino. Week 3 brings another difficult test as Sarasota Riverview (1-1) pays a visit. The Rams are coming off a 19-2 loss to defending Class 7A state champion Venice after allowing only six points in their opener against Booker.

Quarterback Anthony Marino and the Palmetto Tigers welcome the Riverview Rams to town on Friday night. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Saint S tephen’s

The Falcons entered the season having won 21 straight games and back-to-back Sunshine State Athletic Conference crowns. Saint Stephen’s made it 22 consecutive victories by overcoming five turnovers to edge Tampa Cambridge Christian in its season opener last week. To make it 23 in a row, the Falcons will have to beat a Windermere Prep team that is off to a 2-0 start and has outscored its opponents 77-2. Of course, Saint Stephen’s is more than familiar with Windermere Prep, having routed the Lakers 49-21 in last season’s SSAC championship game.

The Falcons extended their winning streak to 24 straight games with a 17-6 victory over Tampa Cambridge Christian tonight in the home opener at the MAC. #fearthefalcon

Southeast

Seminoles fans are getting accustomed to seeing Maleek Huggins and E’Rion Neri connect for touchdowns. After hooking up for a 45-yard scoring strike in the season opener against Palmetto, the duo connected for scoring strikes of 25 and 28 yards last week against Sarasota to give Southeast graduate Brett Timmons his first win as coach of the Noles. Southeast’s defense rose to the occasion against Sarasota, producing four turnovers and five sacks. The Noles will look to make it back-to-back wins as Lakewood Ranch (0-2) travels to Paul Maechtle Field at John Kiker Memorial Stadium.

Southeast picked up the first win of the Brett Timmons era last week. The Seminoles host Lakewood Ranch on Friday night seeking a second victory. Bradenton Herald file photo

Week 3 schedule

Bradenton Christian at Winter Garden Foundation Academy, 7 p.m.

IMG White at Zephyrhills Christian, 7 p.m.

Out-of-Door Academy at Lakeland Santa Fe Catholic, 7 p.m.

Saint Stephen’s at Windermere Prep, 7 p.m.

Cardinal Mooney at Tampa Berkeley Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Cape Coral Island Coast at Bayshore, 7:30 p.m.

Lakewood Ranch at Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Manatee at Braden River, 7:30 p.m.

Sarasota Riverview at Palmetto, 7:30 p.m.

IMG Blue at Liberty (Henderson, Nev.), 10 p.m.