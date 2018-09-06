Braden River High’s Knowledge McDaniel had his appeal hearing Thursday. Here’s how he fared

The Section 3 Appeals Committee on Thursday ruled Braden River High senior Knowledge McDaniel eligible to play in the Pirates’ remaining three non-district games but he won’t be able to play in the Pirates’ five Class 7A-District 11 games or the postseason.
The Florida High School Athletic Association had ruled McDaniel ineligible for the season on Aug. 8 for receiving impermissible benefits, a violation of Policy 37.2.2.7. The impermissible benefits involved living with a Braden River High booster club member.
After Thursday’s ruling, McDaniel will be eligible to play Friday night against Manatee, Oct. 5 against Booker and Nov. 2 against St. Petersburg High.
McDaniel, who has garnered college football offers from Ohio State, Georgia, Nebraska, Ole Miss and others, began his career at Braden River in 2015. As a sophomore in November 2016, McDaniel’s guardian — his grandmother — “was informed her lease was not being renewed when inquiring about renewal,” according to the FHSAA report.
The FHSAA report states the booster club family heard about the possible eviction in December 2016 and McDaniel’s grandmother asked them about “helping with Knowledge since he was good friends with their son.”
By January 2017, McDaniel’s grandmother asked the booster club family “if Knowledge could stay with them for a little while,” according to the FHSAA report.
A hardship form was submitted to the Manatee County School District on Jan. 9, 2018 with a waiver granted for McDaniel three days later, according to the FHSAA report.
On Feb. 7, 2018, educational authorization was granted to the booster club family from McDaniel’s grandmother.
A senior, McDaniel is the Bradenton Herald’s reigning player of the year and he was allowed to practice with Braden River following August’s FHSAA ruling, which saw McDaniel ineligible for the season and Braden River High fined $2,500 as well as forfeiting all games he participated in during the 2017-18 school year.
