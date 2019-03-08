Lakewood Ranch High boys basketball team one win from history after dominating performance

The Lakewood Ranch High boys basketball team has a chance to make history following Friday’s dominating performance in a blowout victory over Orange Park Fleming Island at the RP Funding Center.
The Mustangs cruised past Fleming Island, 60-38, behind a suffocating defense and a sharpshooting offense, opening a 23-point lead by halftime and coasting in the second half.
Lakewood Ranch (23-6) awaits the winner of Friday’s other Class 8A state semifinal — Windermere against Pompano Beach Blanch Ely — in Saturday’s championship game.
It’s the first time the Mustangs will play for the title in boys basketball. The program advanced to the state Final Four in 2017, but lost to eventual champion Tampa Sickles in the semifinals.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments