Lakewood Ranch High boys basketball team one win from history after dominating performance

By Jason Dill

March 08, 2019 03:29 PM

The Lakewood Ranch High boys basketball team wears warmup shirts dedicated to Jack Kelley, a member of the 2017 state Final Four team who is in intensive care following a horrific car accident, ahead of Friday’s Class 8A state semifinal against Fleming Island at Lakeland’s RP Funding Center.
The Lakewood Ranch High boys basketball team has a chance to make history following Friday’s dominating performance in a blowout victory over Orange Park Fleming Island at the RP Funding Center.

The Mustangs cruised past Fleming Island, 60-38, behind a suffocating defense and a sharpshooting offense, opening a 23-point lead by halftime and coasting in the second half.

Lakewood Ranch (23-6) awaits the winner of Friday’s other Class 8A state semifinal — Windermere against Pompano Beach Blanch Ely — in Saturday’s championship game.

It’s the first time the Mustangs will play for the title in boys basketball. The program advanced to the state Final Four in 2017, but lost to eventual champion Tampa Sickles in the semifinals.

