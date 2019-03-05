Crime

‘I didn’t know what to do.’ Bradenton hit-and-run suspect explains why he left scene

Spectrum Bay News 9

March 05, 2019 09:00 AM

Vehicle flips multiple times after crash on U.S. 41 caught on camera

A vehicle was was struck by a van on U.S. 41 in Sarasota Thursday morning. The vehicle overturned several times in a hotel parking lot.
By
Up Next
A vehicle was was struck by a van on U.S. 41 in Sarasota Thursday morning. The vehicle overturned several times in a hotel parking lot.
By

A Bradenton man charged in a hit-and-run crash on U.S. 41 on Feb. 28, a crash that left a teen critically injured, has been released on bond.

Zachari Brock, 24, was arrested over the weekend for leaving the scene of a crash and driving without a license.

“I’m really sorry about what happened to this kid that was involved in this accident with me,” Brock said following his release. “It could easily have been avoided if I wasn’t driving because I don’t have my license.”

“He came up so fast, I freaked out, I didn’t know what to do, I just got scared,” he went on. “I’ve got a 10-month-old daughter and I haven’t even gotten to hear her say ‘Daddy’ yet.”

The victim, 19-year-old Jackson Kelley, remains in intensive care. His father, Mike Kelley, said the teen has traumatic brain injuries and the recovery process will be slow.

ZachariBroc_fitted.jpeg
Zachari Brock
Manatee County Sheriff's Office

“His child is healthy. My child is sitting in the ICU and probably will be for a long time,” he said.

Kelley says the outpouring of support from the community has been amazing.

  Comments  