‘I didn’t know what to do.’ Bradenton hit-and-run suspect explains why he left scene

A Bradenton man charged in a hit-and-run crash on U.S. 41 on Feb. 28, a crash that left a teen critically injured, has been released on bond.
Zachari Brock, 24, was arrested over the weekend for leaving the scene of a crash and driving without a license.
“I’m really sorry about what happened to this kid that was involved in this accident with me,” Brock said following his release. “It could easily have been avoided if I wasn’t driving because I don’t have my license.”
“He came up so fast, I freaked out, I didn’t know what to do, I just got scared,” he went on. “I’ve got a 10-month-old daughter and I haven’t even gotten to hear her say ‘Daddy’ yet.”
The victim, 19-year-old Jackson Kelley, remains in intensive care. His father, Mike Kelley, said the teen has traumatic brain injuries and the recovery process will be slow.
“His child is healthy. My child is sitting in the ICU and probably will be for a long time,” he said.
Kelley says the outpouring of support from the community has been amazing.
