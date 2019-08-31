Bradenton is out of Dorian’s path. But don’t take your eye off the storm, officials say

What should I do before a hurricane? And after? Hurricane season is here. Do you know what to do before and after the storm hits? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane season is here. Do you know what to do before and after the storm hits?

With the Bradenton area fully outside of the projected track for Hurricane Dorian, Manatee County officials say they no longer plan to open shelters.

In a press release sent Saturday afternoon, a county official announced the changes to the county’s emergency plans.

“Thankfully, Hurricane Dorian tracked eastward again and Manatee County is no longer in the project path of the storm as of 11 a.m. this morning,” said Emergency Management Chief Steve Litschauer.

In recent days, meteorologist have adjusted their projections for the hurricane. It is no longer expected to make landfall in Florida, but it may still deliver hurricane force winds along the east coast.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Manatee is no longer expected to feel any tropical storm force winds. Even though the forecast made a favorable change for the Tampa Bay area, public safety officials are still urging residents to remain vigilant.

“It’s been an unpredictable storm and it could make a left turn just like it took a right turn, so our residents should continue to monitor the forecast by watching reliable news sources and following the county’s social media account,” Litschauer said.

As a result of the official forecast, the county has de-escalated the Emergency Operations Center and canceled a press conference that was scheduled for noon on Sunday.

Anyone with questions regarding the storm may still call the Manatee County Citizens Information Center at (941) 749-3547, County Administrator Cheri Coryea said.

The county also announced that sandbags will now only be available until 4 p.m. at pickup locations and that there will be no changes to the holiday waste collection schedule. Due to the Labor Day holiday, trash collection will be postponed for one day for residents in unincorporated Manatee.