Hurricane
Need the latest information on Hurricane Dorian before we feel it in Bradenton? Get it here
With Hurricane Dorian bearing down on Florida, the Bradenton Herald is on top of local updates throughout Manatee County.
Residents should also be aware of these information outlets that can help you make an informed decision about evacuation protocols, power outages and other questions you may have in the event of an emergency.
Stay tuned to Bradenton.com for the latest Dorian coverage.
Manatee County
The county’s Emergency Operations Center is the central hub for Hurricane Dorian updates. As officials continue to monitor storm conditions, they will announce evacuation protocols, shelter availability and more.
Website: MyManatee.org/ManateeReady
Know your evacuation zone: Evacuation maps can be found here.
Phone: The Citizens Information Center is available to call at (941) 749-3547 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday if you have any questions for county related to Hurricane Dorian. Only call 911 for emergencies.
Special needs registry: Those who may need additional assistance in the event of an emergency are asked to register with the county only. The program provides transportation and sheltering assistance in an evacuation situation. For more information, visit this link.
Emergency notifications: To receive Manatee County emergency notifications by phone or email with a free CodeRED account. Government officials will use the information you provide to send weather warnings, evacuation notices and more related to Hurricane Dorian. Visit this link to create a free account.
Twitter:
Manatee County Government: @ManateeGov
Manatee County Public Safety: @MCGPublicSafety
Manatee County Public Works: @PW_ManateeGov
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office: @ManateeSheriff
Bradenton Police Department: @BradentonPD
Palmetto Police Department: PalmettoPD on Facebook
Holmes Beach Police Department: @HolmesBeachPD
City of Anna Maria: Facebook page
Florida Highway Patrol: @FHPTampa
School Updates
School District of Manatee County officials are also continuing to monitor the storm. While other local districts have already announced school closures next week, a district spokesman says Manatee Schools will make that decision later in the weekend.
Be sure to follow social media channels and continue to monitor school websites, social media and robocalls for the latest school information.
Website: www.ManateeSchools.net
Twitter: @Manateeschools
National Hurricane Center
The National Hurricane Center will provide information on wind speed, the storm’s development and it’s potential track.
Website: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Twitter: @NHC_Atlantic
National Weather Service
The Weather Service’s forecast will provide various info including rain chances and potential hazards. The Weather Service also has an option where you can input your zip code for the most accurate forecast.
Website: https://www.weather.gov/
Twitter: @NWSTampaBay shares weather coverage that includes Manatee County.
Other useful emergency contacts
State of Florida Division of Emergency Manatement
Website: www.floridadisaster.org.
Phone: 850-815-4000, 850-815-4001
Twitter: @FLSERT
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Website: www.fema.gov
Phone: (202) 646-2500
Twitter: @fema
App: Download the free FEMA app on your Apple or Android smartphone for real-time alerts, emergency shelter locations, disaster recovery centers and more.
Federal Alliance for Safe Homes
Website: www.flash.org
Twitter: @FederalAlliance
Citizens Property Insurance
Website: www.citizensfla.com
Phone: To report a claim call 866-411-2742, for general questions call 866-411-2742 (note this number is only available on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)
Twitter: @citizens_fla
National Aeronautics and Space Administration
Hurricane Resources: www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/hurricanes/main/index.html
Twitter: @NASAHurricane
Florida Power and Light
Website: https://www.fpl.com/storm.html?cid=aliasstorm
To report or check the status of an outage, visit: https://www.fpl.com/my-account/web-outage.html#wors/mainTab/phoneTab
To report a dangerous condition such as a downed power line, call 1-800-468-8243.
Twitter: @insideFPL
Comments