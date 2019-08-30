What Hurricane Dorian is doing right now. How strong will it be and where will it hit?

Hurricane Dorian could be Category 4, hit Florida on Labor Day weekend Dorian was expected to become a major hurricane on August 30, before making its way to Florida on Labor Day weekend. A hurricane watch was issued for the Bahamas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dorian was expected to become a major hurricane on August 30, before making its way to Florida on Labor Day weekend. A hurricane watch was issued for the Bahamas.

The forecast shows Hurricane Dorian slowing down in the next few days as it nears Florida’s coast, possibly pushing back its Labor Day landfall into Tuesday.

But how strong will it be and where will it land?

Here’s what we know so far:

▪ Dorian, which is heading northwest at 12 mph as a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds nearly at 105 mph with stronger gusts, is expected to strengthen into a Category 3 Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. advisory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ The storm is then expected to continue strengthening into a Category 4 hurricane by 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the forecast.

▪ Forecasters say Dorian will “likely slow down considerably” as it approaches Florida, which will place some areas of the state at a higher risk for “prolonged” strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rainfall.

Where and when will Dorian land?

The track slightly changed Friday morning and is now pegging Dorian to make landfall somewhere in Florida’s east coast by 2 a.m. Tuesday as a Category 4 hurricane. All of Florida remains in the storm’s “cone of uncertainty.”

On Thursday, forecasters also nudged the center-line of the track another 30 miles south near Vero Beach, increasing the risk for South Florida. However, they say it’s still too soon to tell where the storm will make landfall and what type of effect it will have.

Once it makes landfall, Friday’s track shows it moving northward into Central Florida, where it’s expected to decrease into a Category 1 hurricane.

View graphic

Forecasters say people should not pay attention to the track so much and focus on preparing for the hurricane. They also say regardless of Dorian’s track, heavy rains will fall over portions of the Bahamas, Florida and elsewhere into the southeastern United States this weekend and into the middle of next week.

The northwestern Bahamas and coastal sections of the Southeast United States, including Florida, can expect 6 to 12 inches of rain, with isolated experiences potentially seeing up to 15 inches of rain. The central Bahamas may see one to two inches of rain, with isolated areas seeing up to 4 inches. Life threatening flash floods, surf and rip current conditions are possible.

Where is Dorian now?

▪ Dorian is about 260 miles east-northeast of the southeastern Bahamas and about 530 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas, according to Friday’s early morning advisory.

▪ Dorian is expected to move near or over the Bahamas through the weekend. The track shows it moving east of the southeastern and Central Bahamas Friday and moving near or over portions of the northwestern Bahamas by Sunday.

The northwestern Bahamas are under a hurricane watch, as of late Thursday afternoon.

Forecasters warn a dangerous storm surge is expected to produce significant coastal flooding in areas of onshore winds in the northwestern Bahamas. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.