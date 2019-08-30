Dorian strengthens to a Cat 2 storm. Here is when we might feel it in Bradenton

See Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station Views of Hurricane Dorian from a camera outside the International Space Station orbiting 250 miles above the Earth on Aug. 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Views of Hurricane Dorian from a camera outside the International Space Station orbiting 250 miles above the Earth on Aug. 29, 2019.

Hurricane Dorian, which is now a Category 2 storm, remains on a northwesterly path towards the east coast Florida, and landfall is predicted as soon as Monday.

While an area of high pressure near Bermuda may cause the hurricane to turn more towards the north or south of the peninsula, a direct hit on Florida is looking more certain.

In Manatee County, emergency preparations for tropical storm and hurricane conditions are underway, though it’s still too soon to say how exactly Dorian will impact the area, and weather predictions will likely fluctuate.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Tampa reports tropical storm conditions will be possible by Sunday night, and hurricane conditions are possible all day Monday.

Tropical storm conditions bring wind speeds of 39 mph to 73 mph, and hurricane conditions bring wind speeds of 74 mph or higher. Despite the forecast, a chart on the National Weather Service website shows tropical storm force winds hitting the Bradenton area early Tuesday afternoon.

Friday is looking to be the most mild-weathered day of the holiday weekend, so it’s a good time to begin hurricane preparations before heavy rains set in. The day is expected to be mostly sunny with highs around 91 and a 60 percent chance of rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are especially likely in the afternoon and intermittent showers and thunderstorms are likely into the night.

Saturday will see a high in the low 90s, and rain chances go up to 80 percent with showers and thunderstorms likely throughout the day.

Sunday’s outlook is also rainy, with a 70 percent chance of rain throughout the day and tropical storm conditions possible by evening.

The brunt of Hurricane Dorian, or what remains of it, is currently predicted to reach the Bradenton area on Monday. Hurricane conditions are possible throughout the day, according to NWS.

High chances of rain stretch through next Thursday, so local flooding is also a possibility.

There are no advisories, watches or warnings in place, but officials advise residents to begin storm preparations.

As Hurricane #Dorian continues its move towards land, @NASAEarth and @NOAASatellites are keeping an eye on the storm from space. After brushing past Puerto Rico, the storm began intensifying over open waters. Seen here is a composite image of the storm: https://t.co/VR5isiZ7Po pic.twitter.com/D2NtTUdPQ0 — NASA (@NASA) August 29, 2019

Where Hurricane Dorian will make landfall is unknown, but it is predicted to hit as a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph or more.

Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded a state of emergency to include the entire state of Florida on Thursday.

The state is advising every Florida resident to have at least seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine, on hand.

Visit MyManatee.org/ManateeReady for a list of tips and supplies for local households.