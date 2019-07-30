Florida

Swimmers were scalloping off the coast. Then a gator started chasing them, cops say

A gator was trapped after officials say it began chasing swimmers along Durney Key Saturday.
A pesky gator was captured after officials say it began “chasing swimmers” near Port Richey.

The swimmers were scalloping at Durney Key — a small island about a mile off the coast — when the alligator went after them, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

After recieving a call about the chase, Pasco maritime deputies worked with Florida Fish and Wildlife officials and a trapper to safely capture the reptile.

No injuries were reported.

The alligator will be harvested for its meat and hide, according to a Pasco spokesman.

The 11-foot gator broke into the family's home through a low window in the kitchen, the Clearwater Police Department said on Facebook. The homeowner immediately called the police and a trapper responded to the scene.

