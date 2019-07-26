Florida
A 9-foot alligator took a sidewalk stroll in Coral Gables — and now it ‘will be processed’
Gator strolls down Coral Gables sidewalk
Coral Gables commissioners have been pushing a pedestrian-friendly plan for the City Beautiful for years.
Somehow that message got through to the reptile community.
On Friday morning, a nine-foot-long alligator took a stroll on a sidewalk along Southwest 34th Street and North Waterway Drive just before 7 a.m., said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman Katie Purcell.
She said the state agency sent out a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to the neighborhood to remove the toothsome stroller, which was seen in a video clip on the @OnlyInDade Instagram page.
“The alligator will be processed,” Purcell said.
Something tells us that doesn’t mean Coral Gables Mayor Raúl Valdés-Fauli plans to give the gator the key to the city.
