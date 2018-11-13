Election recount continues in Manatee County after forced restart

The whirring of vote tabulation machines started up again Tuesday morning as the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections office continued recounting ballots from the Nov. 6 election.

Just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, Supervisor of Elections Mike Bennett’s staff picked up where they left off Monday night.

Tuesday morning’s proceedings drew a smaller crowd than Monday, with fewer than 10 observers.

Bennett said they completed re-running the early voting ballots and started some vote-by-mail ballots Monday and stayed until about 9:30 p.m.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Ballots cast on Election Day will be the last to be counted.

A statewide recount was ordered by Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner Saturday for the U.S. Senate, governor and agriculture commissioner races.

In Manatee County, Monday’s recount process started with early voting ballots, but came to a sudden halt after an issue was discovered that afternoon.

After about 43,000 ballots were recounted, Bennett’s staff was forced to start from scratch around 2:30 p.m. when it was noticed that a button was not properly pressed on a counting machine.

SHARE COPY LINK Florida law requires an automatic recount in a race in which the difference in vote totals is half a percent or less. The law requires a manual recount if the difference in the vote totals is 1/4 of a percent or less.

The machine counted overvotes, which is when a ballot has more than the maximum number of selections allowed, but not the undervotes. The machines were retested and certified back to zero before the recount started for a second time.

There will also be at least one manual recount after the machine recount is complete.

Bennett said it was a “simple mistake.”

The recount process that took about six hours before the incident was discovered, was cut to about four hours after restarting, said County Judge Mark Singer, who is on the canvassing board with Bennett and Manatee County Commission Chairwoman Priscilla Trace, said.