Recount underway: Thousands of Manatee ballots being sent through machines

Crowded around the windows in the lobby, a group of about 15 people watched as the sealed bags holding the ballots of Manatee County voters were brought into a room at the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office Monday morning.

Early voting ballots were the first to be run through the machines Monday. The canvassing board, made up of Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Mike Bennett, Manatee County Commissioner Priscilla Trace and Manatee County Judge Mark Singer watched the process and verified bags of ballots.

Bennett said they are able to run about 5,000 ballots through the two counting machines per hour. They have more than 180,000 ballots to count, he said.

The recount for the U.S. Senate, governor and agriculture commissioner races was ordered by Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner Saturday.

As stacks of ballots were put through the machines Monday morning there were a couple small jams, but they were quickly cleared. Some of the ballots, Bennett said, were bent, causing them to jam in the machine.

Bennett previously told the Bradenton Herald he expects they will be finished with the machine recount by Wednesday, prior to the state’s 3 p.m. Thursday deadline.

A small group of people who gathered in the lobby were allowed into the room. They included representatives of the Democratic party and several candidates.

No one in the crowd immediately identified themselves as a representative for the Republican party, though there were representatives of the Rick Scott and Matt Caldwell campaigns. Republican Scott holds a small lead in the race for U.S. Senate over Democrat Bill Nelson, while Caldwell, a Republican, trails Democrat Nikki Fried in the race for state agriculture commissioner.

They were ushered into the room and watched as Bennett and assistant supervisor Scott Farrington fed the ballots through the two machines.

Prior to starting, Bennett explained to the group how the sealed bags containing the ballots would be verified by the canvassing board and then run through the machine.

By 8:27 a.m., the whirring of the machines had started as the recount began.

Commissioner Trace said so far Monday, the process was transparent and smooth with no issues.

Others who were at the office to watch the process, which is public, gathered in front of the windows to watch the ballots spit out of the other side of the machines.

The ballots that could not be counted by the machine – whether due to folds or tears in the ballot or overvotes or undervotes – were fed into a different tray than those that were counted and set aside for hand counting.

Singer said there were no issues when the canvassing board met Sunday afternoon for three hours to zero out the vote counting machines, which were used for vote-by-mail ballots.

Singer said the high-speed machines count not only multiple ballots at a time, but can also count multiple races.