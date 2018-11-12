Florida recounts off to uneven start as Nelson and Scott continue to spar in court

Miami-Dade County Elections Department officials recount ballots from the midterm elections. By Monday afternoon, Miami-Dade officials were halfway through recounting more than 800,000 ballots cast. But Broward had yet to begin recounting more than 700,000 ballots. Recounted ballots from all 67 Florida counties are due to state officials by 3 p.m. on Thursday. C.M. GUERRERO