Manatee County voters line up at the polls. There could be a record turnout

Even though 64 percent of Manatee County registered voters had already cast their ballots going into Election Day, turnout at the polls was heavy Tuesday morning.

At Legacy Baptist Church, 415 67th Ave. W., an estimated 100 voters waited in line at 8 a.m. to cast their ballots, an hour after polls opened

“It is an important time,” said Keith Bernard as he left the precinct. “I came to vote for the one candidate I care about, Trump. Normally, I line up for Republican candidates.”

Another voter at the same precinct, Nancy Bailon, 31, a Hispanic woman and member of the LGBTQ community, said this was the first time she has ever voted. She cast her vote for Democrat Joe Biden for president.

“I voted mostly out of empathy for other people that I know. I did something to help other people who might be looked down on in society,” Bailon said. “I pulled in at 6:15 a.m. and there was no line, so I left and went to get coffee. When I came back, there was a line and I waited about 45 minutes.”

At Precinct 123, at the Rocky Bluff Library in Ellenton, there was a line of about 25 when the polls opened at 7 a.m.

Mike Gies, 72, said he’s normally the first in line at his precinct to vote. But on Tuesday he was fourth.

Gies said he cast his vote for Donald Trump.

“I am a conservative. I don’t like all the radical stuff. We are forgetting our history. Nothing is free. Somebody pays somewhere,” Gies said, adding he has voted a mixed ticket in the past, but voted a straight Republican ticket on Tuesday.

Mike Bennett, Manatee County supervisor of elections, said the election was going pretty well. ”I think this will be a record turnout,” Bennett said.

Early voting and Tuesday morning voting tended to be Republican heavy. During early voting, 39,331 Republicans cast ballots, compared to 17,219 Democrats and 15,916 others. By 10 a.m. Tuesday, 8,291 Republicans had gone to the polls to vote, compared to 2,706 Democrats and 3,370 others.

The vote-by-mail category was almost evenly split between Republicans and Democrats. There were 40,353 Republicans voting by mail, compared to 40,099 Democrats and 22,813 others.