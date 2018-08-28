The flag flies in the reflection of the window of the Supervisor of Election’s office.
The flag flies in the reflection of the window of the Supervisor of Election’s office. Tiffany Tompkins/File ttompkins@bradenton.com
The flag flies in the reflection of the window of the Supervisor of Election’s office. Tiffany Tompkins/File ttompkins@bradenton.com

Elections

It’s Primary Election Day. Here’s what you need to know in Manatee County

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

August 28, 2018 05:00 AM

Manatee

Thousands of voters in Manatee County are expected to join voters around the state as they head to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes in the Primary Election.

As of Monday morning, more than 17 percent of eligible voters in Manatee County had already voted, with 42.428 ballots cast.

During early voting, held between Aug. 18 and 25, there were 6,705 registered voters who cast their ballots at one of the five early voting locations in the county. As of 10:41 a.m. Monday, there were 35,733 votes cast by mail.

Polls will be open in Manatee County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Voters must vote at their assigned precinct which is designated on voters’ identification card. Voters can also find their designated precinct information by using the”Where do I vote?” search option on votemanatee.com and entering their address.

Voters need to bring valid photo identification with a valid signature. Acceptable forms of identification include: Florida driver license, Florida identification card, current U.S. passport, debit or credit card, military identification, student identification, retirement center identification, neighborhood association identification, public assistance identification, veteran health identification card, Florida concealed weapon license and an employee identification card issued by federal, state or local government

Voters who fail to bring valid identification or whose eligibility to vote cannot be confirmed will be permitted to cast a provisional ballot.

Votes will be cast in the following races on Primary Day in Manatee County:

U.S. Senator:

  • Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente (Republican)

  • Rick Scott (Republican)

U.S. Representative District 16:

  • Jan Schneider (Democrat)

  • David Shapiro (Democrat)

Governor:

  • Don Baldauf (Republican)

  • Ron DeSantis (Republican)

  • Timothy M. Devine (Republican)

  • Bob Langford (Republican)

  • John Joseph Mercadante (Republican)

  • Bruce Nathan (Republican)

  • Adam H. Putnam (Republican)

  • Bob White (Republican)

  • Andrew Gillum (Democrat)

  • Gwen Graham (Democrat)

  • Jeff Greene (Democrat)

  • Chris King (Democrat)

  • Phillip Levine (Democrat)

  • Alex “Lundy” Lundmark (Democrat)

  • John Wetherbee (Democrat)

Attorney General:

  • Ashley Moody (Republican)

  • Frank White (Republican)

  • Sean Shaw (Democrat)

  • Ryan Torrens (Democrat)

Commissioner of Agriculture:

  • Matt Caldwell (Republican)

  • Denise Grimsley Rrepublican)

  • Mike McCAlister (Republican)

  • Baxter Troutman (Republican)

  • Nicole “Nikki” Freid (Democrat)

  • Jeffrey Duane Porter (Democrat)

  • Roy David Walker (Democrat)

State Representative District 70:

  • Keisha Bell (Democrat)

  • Wengay “Newt” Newton (Democrat)

  • Vito D. Sheeley (Democrat)

Circuit Judge, 12th Judicial Circuit Group 12:

  • Brian A. Iten

  • Maria Ruhl

County Commission District 2:

  • Reginals J. Bellamy (Democrat)
  • Charles B. Smith (incumbent) (Democrat)

County Commission District 4:

  • Mark D. Black (Republican)

  • Laurie Galle (Republican)
  • Misty Servia (Republican)

County Commission District 6 (at-large seat):

  • James A. Satcher (Republican)

  • Carol Whitmore (Republican)

Manatee County School Board District 2 (non-partisan):

  • Alice S. Kaddatz

  • Charles Kennedy

Manatee County School Board District 4 (non-partisan):

  • James F. Daniel Jr.

  • Scott L. Hopes

  • Richard A. Murphy

  • Joseph L. Stokes

Manatee County School Board District 5 (non-partisan):

  • John A. Colon

  • James T. Golden

Greyhawk Landing Community Development District Seat 1 (non-partisan):

  • Michael P. Plaia

  • Lindsay Ann Rushmore

Greyhawk Landing Community Development District Seat 3 (non-partisan):

  • Jim Hengel

  • Deborah A. Romano

Greyhawk Landing Community Development District Seat 5 (non-partisan):

  • Mark Bush

  • Tony Francis

Harbourage At Braden River Community Development District Seat 3 (non-partisan):

  • Allan F. Burke

  • Judith Lisa Schwartz

Harbourage At Braden River Community Development District Seat 4 (non-partisan):

  • James M. Burke

  • Matthew Walsh

Harbourage At Braden River Community Development District Seat 5 (non-partisan):

  • Alan C. Garceau

  • Kelly Ann Marechal

Harrison Ranch Community Development District Seat 2 (non-partisan):

  • Julianne Bowman Giella

  • Joseph M. Ligi

Heritage Harbour North Community Development District Seat 5 (non-partisan):

  • Luis Desmond Buckley

  • Scott P. Ellsworth

Tara Community Development District Seat 1 (non-partisan):

  • Joseph Di Bartolomeo

  • John R. Schmidt

  • David Woodhouse

Tara Community Development District Seat 3 (non-partisan):

  • Barbara L. Linden

  • Daniel D. Powers

University Place Community Development District Seat 1 (non-partisan):

  • Jane Lange

  • Micahel Wackerbauer

University Place Community Development District Seat 3 (non-partisan):

  • Lauren Kessler

  • Susan B. Lerman

  • Ernst Otto Ruppert

Water’s Edge Community Development District Seat 4 (non-partisan):

  • Walter Thomas Oliver

  • Hunter E. Stone

Cedar Hammock Fire District Commission Seat 4 (non-partisan):

  • Richard G. Findlay

  • Michael B. Holderness

East Manatee Fire Rescue Fire District Commission Seat 3 (non-partisan):

  • James R. Carlino

  • Alvin R. Jacobs Jr.

Parrish Fire District Commission Seat 1 (non-partisan):

  • Jeff A. Dirling

  • Sawyer Ramsey

You can follow Jessica De Leon on Twitter @JDeLeon1012.

  Comments  