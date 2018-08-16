Three Republicans battle for party’s nod for county commission seat

After District 4 commissioner Robin DiSabatino announced that she would not to seek a third term this year, that left a feeding frenzy for her seat.
Three candidates are running for the Republican nomination: Mark D. Black, Laurie Galle and Misty Servia. DiSabatino, who was first elected in 2010, has endorsed Servia.
The winner of the primary will face Melton H. Little, the only Democrat running for the District 4 spot, in the general election on Nov. 6.
The district covers sourthern portions of the county, including the Whitfield and Bayshore Gardens neighborhoods., between 34th Street West and Lockwood Ridge Road.
Mark D. Black
Black is a retired business owner and a U.S. Army veteran. He ran Pipes Plumbing for 20 years before his retirement. He was born in Chattanooga, Tenn., and his childhood was split between there and Pinellas County, where he completed high school. He moved to Manatee County in 2010, but says his ties here date back to the late ’80s.
Age: 54
Political party: Republican
Email: electmarkdblack@gmail.com
Website: electmarkdblack.com
Home life: Two children, three grandchildren
Occupation: Retired small business owner
The biggest issue: Infrastructure. “Infrastructure is my biggest issue in the county, and District 4 covers some of the oldest sections. We need to address that. We need to start fixing our underground utilities and address river crossing capacity. Work with DOT on intersections that are prone to flooding. We have to focus on revitalizing south district.”
Three priorities, if elected: Infrastructure, government accountability and public safety.
Campaign message: “My focus is improving the quality of life for our families, good stewardship in managing the people’s business, and working to resolve our greatest challenges. I will be the eyes, ears, and voice for the citizens as we work together toward a better future for Manatee county. I have no ties to special interest.”
Endorsements: No major endorsements, Black says.
Contributions: $3,796.18
Money spent: $3,477.99
Laurie Galle
Galle is a former small business owner of Roger Galle LLC, a commercial painting and wallpapering company, which she ran with her husband for more than 30 years in Manatee County. After graduating from Largo High School in Pinellas County, Galle moved to Manatee County in 1985.
Age: 57
Political party: Republican
Email: laurieg3588@yahoo.com
Website: www.galle4commissioner.com
Home life: Married, two children
Occupation: Retired business owner
The biggest issue: Aging infrastructure. “I would stay on top of the capital improvements to make sure that District 4 projects are going ahead smoothly and that neighbors are kept aware of projects that are happening so we don’t have another fiasco like we did with the tower.”
Three priorities, if elected: The sheriff’s budget, bringing more manufacturing jobs to the district, and improving aging infrastructure.
Campaign message: “I’m going to bring a fresh perspective. I’ve never worked for the county, I’m an outsider. I’ve owned a small business and I think that would bring a little different perspective to the board.”
Endorsements: John Horne, Anna Maria Oyster Bar; Manatee FOP Lodge 70, The Trump Club, The Manatee County Tea Party, Donna Hayes, former county commissioner; Larry Bustle, former county commissioner, according to Galle.
Contributions: $19,290
Money spent: $14,823.04
Misty Servia
Servia is a county planner who was born in Sarasota and moved to Manatee County 30 years ago. Servia earned a degree from Florida State University, the first in her family to do so, she says.
She ran for the Manatee County School Board in 2016 where she lost to incumbent school board member Dave Miner.
Age: 53
Political party: Republican
Email: misty@misty2018.com
Website: https://misty2018.com/
Home life: Married, three children
Occupation: County land-use planner
The biggest issue: Aging Infrastructure. “One of the biggest priorities is the aging infrastructure and the need to replace old types of and streets and sidewalks, and provide sidewalks where there were never any built. I think that’s the biggest concern. There needs to be upgrades.
Three priorities, if elected: Aging infrastructure. Quality of life. Public safety.
Campaign message: “I am a proven leader for a tough job.”
Endorsements: Robin DiSabatino, incumbent District 4 commission; The Christian Family Coalition; Charlie Wells, former Manatee sheriff; Brad Steube, former Manatee Sheriff; Ron Getman, former county commissioner; Jonathan Bruce, former county commisioner.
Contributions: $81,263
Money spent: $21,133.46
The nominee will face Democrat Melton H. Little, a lawyer with Palmetto-based firm Kallins, Little & Delgado. As of the latest report Little has raised $40,018 and spent $25,796.
As of Jul. 30, there were 240,419 residents registered to vote in Manatee County: 103,829 are Republicans, 73,431 are Democrats and 63,159 are listed as other.
To find out what county district you live in, enter your address on Manatee County’s Land Development GIS map. Be sure to check the box that says “Political Districts.”
Early voting begins Aug. 18.
Comments