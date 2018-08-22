Basketball coach challenging incumbent for county commission seat

The Aug. 28 primary is fast approaching, and for Democrats in Manatee County’s District 2, there are two choices for their party’s nominee: incumbent Charles Smith or challenger Reggie Bellamy.
The winner of the primary will face Dimitrie Denis, the only Republican running for the District 2 spot, in the general election on Nov 6.
The district covers portions of the cities of Bradenton, Palmetto and Ellenton on either side of the Manatee River.
To find out what county district you live in, enter your address on Manatee County’s Land Development GIS map. Be sure to check the box that says “Political Districts.”
Charles Smith
This is Smith’s bid for a second term representing District 2.
Smith beat incumbent Michael Gallen in the 2014 Democratic primary by just four voters, before winning the general election. Before being elected to the county commission, Smith served on the Palmetto City Commission.
Smith grew up in the Lincoln area of Palmetto and is a graduate of Palmetto High School, according to his county commissioner biography. He became the first African-American elected to the Palmetto City Council (now Commission). His family has owned and operated the Manatee Harvesting Company Inc. for the past 54 years.
Age: 54
Political party: Democrat
Email: charlesbsmith@mymanatee.org
Website: N/A
Home life: Single, two children
Occupation: Manatee County District 2 commissioner
The biggest issue: “The lack of affordable homes and homelessness; the need for better infrastructure, such as roads and bridge lights and public safety. We also need economic development to bring good-paying jobs and small businesses.”
Three priorities, if elected: “1) We must start and complete the first every pool north of the river to be built at Lincoln Park. 2) We must approve a third bridge to as soon as possible that will not destroy property values, businesses, churches and our economic base as a flyover would do. 3) I will continue to fight for better government services and especially a hospital north of the river to serve the growing population.”
Campaign message: “I will allow the work that I’ve done speak for me.”
Endorsements: Gulf Coast Builders Exchange; Stone Soup Community Unity PAC
Contributions: $16,695
Money spent: $13,846
Reggie Bellamy
Bellamy is the executive director of the Palmetto Youth Center who Smith accused of being too busy for his duties and believed he was being paid tax dollars for hours he hadn’t worked. The center’s board of directors backed Bellamy after the accusations.
Born and raised in Manatee County, Bellamy is a graduate from Manatee High School and Bethune Cookman University. He served in the United States Army and is currently the executive director of the Palmetto Youth Center, student support specialist at Buffalo Creek Middle School; and the head boy’s basketball coach at Palmetto High School.
Age: 46
Political party: Democrat
Email: vote4reggiebellamy@gmail.com
Website: www.vote4reggiebellamy.com
Home life: Single, one son
Occupation: Executive director of the Palmetto Youth Center, student support specialist at Buffalo Creek Middle School and head boy’s basketball coach at Palmetto High School.
The biggest issue: Community safety. “I don’t’ believe that community safety is an issue just for police and fire and rescue authorities. I would like to see a more holistic methodology. A multi-agency approach is crucial in overcoming this complex issue. Increasing understanding around key community safety challenges, sharing good practice around innovative approaches and partnership work that prevents duplication and improves outcomes is how I think we should tackle this issue moving forward. I would also like to identify where there are opportunities for greater collaboration and integration locally.”
Three priorities, if elected: Public safety, alleviating traffic concerns, and economic development.
Campaign message: “I am a consensus builder and I know how to listen and get things done. I look forward to the opportunity to become a conduit to connect, inform and impact District 2 and Manatee County as a whole as we grow better, stronger, together.”
Endorsements: AFSCME Florida (American Federation of State County Municipal Employees); Manatee Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 70 and Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee, Bellamy says.
Contributions: $10,460
Money spent: $4,526.52
The nominee will face Republican Denis, who filed to run for his seat in 2016 and as of the latest report has raised $1,364 and spent $533.40.
As of Jul. 30, there were 240,419 residents registered to vote in Manatee County: 103,829 are Republicans, 73,431 are Democrats and 63,159 are listed as other.
Early voting began Aug. 18.
