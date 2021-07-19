Fully vaccinated Rep. Buchanan urges safety measures after testing positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his office on Monday.

The 70-year-old, seven-term lawmaker tested positive for the virus even after he was fully vaccinated earlier this year, according to the information released by his spokesman. Following his positive test, Buchanan urged residents to keep practicing COVID-19 safety measures.

“I look forward to returning to work as soon as possible,” said Buchanan, R-Longboat Key. “In the meantime, this should serve as a reminder that although the vaccines provide a very high degree of protection, we must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.”

Buchanan’s positive test comes almost exactly one year after his longtime special assistant Gary Tibbetts died from COVID-19 complications. Tibbetts died on July 24, 2020, before vaccines were available.

While vaccines provide protection against COVID-19, scientists say it’s still possible to catch the virus even after you’ve been fully vaccinated. However, fully vaccinated people who test positive for COVID-19 will have less severe symptoms, experts say.

A spokesperson said Buchanan has “mild flu-like symptoms” and will quarantine at home until he is healthy. Current guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend staying quarantined for at least 10 days after symptoms appear and after the patient has spent 24 hours without a fever.

Buchanan represents Florida’s 16th Congressional District, which includes all of Manatee County and parts of Sarasota and Hillsborough counties.