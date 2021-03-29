Manatee Commissioner Misty Servia self-quarantines after positive COVID-19 test

Commissioner Misty Servia is self-quarantining at home for 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Servia, who represents District 4 on the Manatee Board of County Commissioners, announced her test results on social media Sunday afternoon.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 today,” Servia wrote. “I’m feeling well and wanted to take this opportunity to encourage everyone to wear a mask — which protects others.”

In an interview with the Bradenton Herald on Monday afternoon, Servia said her only symptom is a mild headache. During her isolation, Servia will participate in two of the board’s meetings this week by calling in from home.

On Tuesday, the board will host a workshop to discuss the capital improvement plan and the retail sale of pets. At a Land Use Meeting on Thursday, the board is set to discuss hiring school board member Scott Hopes as interim county administrator.