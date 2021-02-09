State Sen. Jim Boyd self-quarantines with mild symptoms after positive COVID-19 test

State Sen. Jim Boyd is dealing with mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.

Boyd, R-Bradenton, confirmed his positive test in a text to the Bradenton Herald, noting that he also plans to self-quarantine for 10 days. The news comes about two weeks before the Feb. 26 deadline for legislators to file final drafts for bills to be considered during the 2021 legislative session.

According to the Florida Senate website, Boyd has already filed four bills, including one that aims to make several changes related to property insurance.

In recent weeks, Boyd has worked to tackle a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Manatee County. In January, he attended a press conference hosted by Gov. Ron DeSantis at the county’s vaccine distribution site. He also joined state Rep. Michele Rayner-Goolsby, D-St. Petersburg, to help administer 500 vaccines in Palmetto.

Boyd represents Senate District 21, which includes all of Manatee County and parts of Hillsborough County, in the Florida Legislature. He previously served District 71 in the Florida House of Representatives for 8 years.