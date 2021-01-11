‘Piece of metal equipment’ in ice cream causes a recall in New York and 6 other states

The latest not-food-in-your-food recall comes from a customer finding an “intact piece of metal equipment” in Weis Quality Cookies & Cream ice cream.

As intact pieces of metal equipment are not listed among the ingredients, Weis Markets pulled 10,869 of the 48-ounce containers from 197 stores in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and West Virginia. The ice cream carries UPC code No. 041497-01253 and a sell by date of 10/28/21.

Also recalled are Klein’s Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream in 502 bulk, three-gallon containers that went to a single retail store in New York, according to the Weis-written, FDA-posted recall notice.

These were packed on Oct. 28. Also packed that day, but, Weis says, still stored in a warehouse are 665 three-gallon containers of Klein’s Cookies and Cream Dairy Bulk and 286 three-gallon containers of Nelson’s Graham Slam Bulk.

Customers with the recalled ice cream can return it to the store for a full refund. Those with questions can call Weis at 866-999-9347, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.