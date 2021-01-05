A discount store rubbing alcohol has been recalled. The FDA says it has ‘toxic’ methanol

The latest recall for the presence of methanol isn’t a hand sanitizer, but Soho Fresh 70% Rubbing Alcohol.

The FDA, which calls methanol “toxic,” said Soho Fresh has methanol, which is also called “wood alcohol.”

The company-written, FDA-posted recall notice states: “Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

“Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning.”

What got recalled is in 33.81-ounce plastic bottles, from lot No. 200528303 and carries UPC No. 7502268987367. Distributor Essaar, whose website brags that it’s “A leading wholesale supplier to dollar & discount stores,” says this lot didn’t go to any major discount chains, but mom-and-pop stores in the New York and New Jersey area.

The alcohol should be returned to the store of purchase. For any questions, call Essaar at 201-647-7606, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, or email essaarinc@yahoo.com.

If this or any drug causes a medical problem, after notifying a medical professional, let the FDA know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088.